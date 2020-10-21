WATCH NOW: Rising Star Jacob L. Erickson

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: For me it was the vision to create a comprehensive, full service sports medicine department that would provide world class Mayo Clinic care, teach all types of learners, and innovatively find new ways to deliver expert care. I have a constant desire to provide cutting edge care that is accessible for all walks of life, and we have created a center for our local community members and beyond that does just that. I have formed relationships with many local business, and our synergistic university affiliations have created opportunities for growth. I didn’t set out to specifically be a leader; rather it has been the unrelenting pursuit of this vision each day that has forged my role.

Advice to younger leaders: Be a frontlines leader. Grind every day. Do the little things every day that support your cause. Have a vision and go after it. There likely will be no cookbook or road map telling you how to get there. That’s where you come in. You have to figure those steps out. Surround yourself with supportive and motivating people. Where there is a will, there is a way. Believe that fully. Ask other people you respect, what they think of your vision. Absorb their feedback and use it to help you get there. If they think your vision is too big, let it motivate you. There is a reason you have that burning desire inside of you…go after it…relentlessly.