WATCH NOW: Rising Star Janneke Sobeck

Janneke Sobeck Age: 34
Residence: Winona, MN
Occupation/company: CEO, Winona Family YMCA
Family: Happily married to a dairy farmer, with a 3-and-a-half-year-old son and a Wheaten Terrier
Proudest professional accomplishment: I’m living it right now. In the face of a rollercoaster COVID-19 year, the Winona Family YMCA will be expanding its ability to serve families in the Winona area by opening a new YMCA later this year. Despite all the unknowns, uncertainties, and the painful financial, emotional, and physical effects of COVID-19, I’ve had the incredible privilege of leading the Winona Family YMCA through its reopening after a governor-mandated three-month facility closure, working to close the gap on a $22 million capital campaign, and opening a new YMCA facility later this year. This is only possible thanks to the loving support of my family and friends, committed and fun staff, loyal members, passionate board, generous donors, supportive community, and dedicated volunteers.
Community involvement: Volunteering at church and serving on community boards and committees have always been important to me. I choose to spend my time doing purposeful activities that make our community better, including serving in the child watch at church, serving on the boards of Women In Business and Engage Winona, and serving on the Team Vogel vs. Cancer fundraising committee. Unfortunately with the pressures of opening two buildings this year and the concern of COVID, I’ve shifted my priorities temporarily and invest most of my time back into the Winona Family YMCA.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I never thought of myself as a leader until someone nominated me to apply for the Blandin Community Leadership Program a few years ago. I was so flattered that this person saw me as not only a leader in our community, but one that stood out enough to be recommended for such a special opportunity. The Blandin program was an amazing experience that taught me about the power of leadership. I strive to always use my leadership skills to make our community a better place, because I’ve benefited from the positive leadership of many others before me.
Advice to younger leaders: Being a successful leader is about integrity, teamwork and effort. Leaders don’t quit, but they do recognize when they need help, are not afraid to ask for help, and are resourceful and creative in where they get help from. I also believe that kindness and positivity go a long way in this world.
