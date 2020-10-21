WATCH NOW: Rising Star Janneke Sobeck

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I never thought of myself as a leader until someone nominated me to apply for the Blandin Community Leadership Program a few years ago. I was so flattered that this person saw me as not only a leader in our community, but one that stood out enough to be recommended for such a special opportunity. The Blandin program was an amazing experience that taught me about the power of leadership. I strive to always use my leadership skills to make our community a better place, because I’ve benefited from the positive leadership of many others before me.