Watch now: Rising Star Jenna Theler

Age: 33

Residence: La Crosse

Occupation/company: Corrections Field Supervisor, Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Family: Daughter of Susann Skinner and James Theler, dog-mom to a rat terrier named Ernie.

Proudest professional accomplishment: Anything I’ve accomplished or any difference I’ve made during my 10 years with the Department of Corrections has been a result of the effort of an entire team of people. I feel the proudest of the work we do when one of our clients who has been in the system for a long time finally gets to live the happy, pro-social life they deserve. When things come together and they have the motivation, support system, and tools they need to succeed all at the same time, it is so special. Knowing my team had a part in helping them accomplish that makes me unbelievably proud.

Community involvement: I give blood regularly; it’s a simple thing I can do to help someone. There also was a shortage of poll workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state employees were asked to assist, so I have been working as a poll worker this past year for the elections.