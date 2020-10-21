 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Rising Star Jenna Theler
0 comments

Watch now: Rising Star Jenna Theler

From the 2020 Rising Stars: 14 community leaders in the 7 Rivers Region (part 1) series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Age: 33

Residence: La Crosse

Occupation/company: Corrections Field Supervisor, Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Family: Daughter of Susann Skinner and James Theler, dog-mom to a rat terrier named Ernie.

Proudest professional accomplishment: Anything I’ve accomplished or any difference I’ve made during my 10 years with the Department of Corrections has been a result of the effort of an entire team of people. I feel the proudest of the work we do when one of our clients who has been in the system for a long time finally gets to live the happy, pro-social life they deserve. When things come together and they have the motivation, support system, and tools they need to succeed all at the same time, it is so special. Knowing my team had a part in helping them accomplish that makes me unbelievably proud.

Jenna Theler

Jenna Theler

Community involvement: I give blood regularly; it’s a simple thing I can do to help someone. There also was a shortage of poll workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state employees were asked to assist, so I have been working as a poll worker this past year for the elections.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: My mom taught me the most important thing a person can do during their life is help others, and that is why I got involved with probation and parole. Probation and parole agents have the unique role of being able to help people who have made poor choices improve their lives and keep the community safe at the same time. I was first hired to be an agent in Marathon County, but I grew up in La Crosse and love this community, so I worked my way back home to be an agent in La Crosse. When a supervisor position became available, I saw it as an opportunity to be a support to our amazing team of agents and make an impact in the community on a larger scale.

Advice to younger leaders: Be unapologetically yourself. The parts of myself I used to think I needed to minimize to fit in are actually my greatest strengths, and the more I am genuine and true to myself, the more I am strengthened, rewarded and able give back to others.

+27 IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News