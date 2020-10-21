WATCH NOW: Rising Star Katie Aspenson

Katie Aspenson Age: 36

Residence: Onalaska

Occupation/company: Planning manager, City of Onalaska

Family: Married to Greg Aspenson with two little boys: Luke (3) and Sam (1)

Proudest professional accomplishment: The City of Onalaska Unified Development Ordinance/Zoning Ordinance (UDC), which governs how properties may be developed, was a difficult and convoluted document to both interpret and enforce. From 2018 to 2020 I was the project manager for the city to undertake rewriting the UDC to make the ordinance user-friendly, easy to understand, and allow for greater redevelopment opportunities throughout Onalaska. The new ordinance was reduced by half and through extensive time and effort by multiple city staff, it was adopted by the Onalaska Common Council in March 2020.