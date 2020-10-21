WATCH NOW: Rising Star Katie Aspenson

Katie Aspenson Age: 36
Residence: Onalaska
Occupation/company: Planning manager, City of Onalaska
Family: Married to Greg Aspenson with two little boys: Luke (3) and Sam (1)
Proudest professional accomplishment: The City of Onalaska Unified Development Ordinance/Zoning Ordinance (UDC), which governs how properties may be developed, was a difficult and convoluted document to both interpret and enforce. From 2018 to 2020 I was the project manager for the city to undertake rewriting the UDC to make the ordinance user-friendly, easy to understand, and allow for greater redevelopment opportunities throughout Onalaska. The new ordinance was reduced by half and through extensive time and effort by multiple city staff, it was adopted by the Onalaska Common Council in March 2020.
Community involvement: As planning manager with the city of Onalaska, I staff numerous committees which routinely impact the city. With two little boys at home our volunteer activities are limited at the moment, however; our family financially supports multiple local programs focused on basic needs. We firmly believe that everyone should have access to food, shelter, and have a place to go when they are in need of assistance.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: My family instilled a strong work-ethic with a conviction to see tasks through to completion and to always give credit and recognize accomplishments. I see myself as a behind-the-scenes leader where I focus my energy on providing unbiased research and reports to aid decision-makers in making difficult choices.
Advice to younger leaders: Get organized! Organization is crucial to staying on top of priorities, meeting deadlines, and having opportunities to take on extra projects. Take the time to find a system that works for you and run with it!
