WATCH NOW: Rising Star Keonte Turner

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: The thing that most inspires me is a concept that was introduced to me as a youth at the YMCA. It is the African proverb that states, “It takes a village to raise a child,” which means that an entire community of people must interact with children for those children to experience and grow in a safe and healthy environment. I believe as leaders it is our responsibility to wrap our arms around ALL of our children, guide them, encourage them, inspire them and love them.