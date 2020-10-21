WATCH NOW: Rising Star Keonte Turner

Keonte Turner Age: 30
Residence: La Crosse
Occupation/company: Community Family and Youth Director at La Crosse Area Family YMCA
Proudest professional accomplishment: My proudest professional accomplishment is seeing a youth and their families get their “ah ha” moment. As a mentor and advocate for youth and families in my community, I am able to be intimately involved with families who are really putting the pieces of their lives back together or who need guidance along their journey. The “ah ha” moment is getting the youth and their families to buy into me as their family‘s advocate, and most importantly being able to garner their trust. No amount of notoriety, praise, or awards could make me more proud.
Community involvement: Board of Trustees for the Library Board; Committee member for Criminal Justice Management Council; Board of Education: La Crosse School District (treasurer) (board member), founder of RISE Youth Group: Educator, mentor and motivational speaker, co-Founder of Bountiful Harvest of Faith Church, member of B.L.A.C.K. (Black leaders acquiring collective knowledge). I serve in these capacities because I believe it is imperative as a leader to lead by example and have a hand in shaping the community you call home.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: The thing that most inspires me is a concept that was introduced to me as a youth at the YMCA. It is the African proverb that states, “It takes a village to raise a child,” which means that an entire community of people must interact with children for those children to experience and grow in a safe and healthy environment. I believe as leaders it is our responsibility to wrap our arms around ALL of our children, guide them, encourage them, inspire them and love them.
Advice to younger leaders: You are stronger than you know. Work to live, don’t live to work. Learn to embrace change. Your hard work is worthwhile. You are not your thoughts; you are the thinker of your thoughts. And in the words of the late great Maya Angelou: “Walk like you have got oil wells pumping in your living room.”
Valley View Mall opened its doors at 9:30 a.m. July 31, 1980, in La Crosse. Here’s a look back at the early years of the city’s biggest shoppi…
1980: Doerflinger's
1980: Lutheran Hospital
1982: Dayton's
1982: Lorillard building
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
1982: Leithold Music
1982: Drugan's Supper Club
1983: WLCX-WLXR
1983: Showbiz Pizza Place
1984: K&G Costumes
1984: Maple Leaf Parade
1984: National Video Movie Rental
1984: Hollywood Theater
1984: Skifton's Department Store
1985: Beer spill
1985: Century Telephone
1985: Ranch House Dinner Theater
1987: Removal of the Doerflinger sign
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.