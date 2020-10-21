WATCH NOW: Rising Star Kim Bauer

Kim Bauer Age: 39
Residence: Onalaska
Occupation/company: VP, Human Resources at Altra Federal Credit Union
Family: Husband Scott, and daughters Eliana (7) and Cecilia (4)
Proudest professional accomplishment: I’ve enjoyed being a part of Altra’s growth from 170 employees when I started in 2004 to over 450 employees today, while growing from a Human Resources Assistant to VP, Human Resources myself. Being in Human Resources can be a difficult job at times! We have to find a balance of being an employee advocate and a business advocate, and I feel as though I have done that well throughout my career.
Community involvement: Early in my career, I volunteered for the La Crosse Society for Human Resource Management chapter’s board of directors, starting as secretary. I also served as president-elect, president, and past president. I enjoyed growing the chapter and providing a variety of learning opportunities for other HR professionals, while growing my own network of local HR professionals. I also served on La Crosse County’s Well County Steering Committee, which helped to align local businesses to create wellness programs and make the community a healthier place to live and work. Currently, I serve on Western Technical College’s Human Resources Advisory Committee. Western has a great program, and it’s nice to be able to offer suggestions to keep it growing and relevant to what employers are looking for. Students are able to get a good amount of hands-on project experience while attending school and are well prepared for roles in the community. I also serve on National Cooperative Rx’s board of directors. Pharmaceutical spending is out of control, and it’s nice to work with an organization that is trying to rein in costs, provide controls for new-to-market prescriptions, and give back to the employers that have joined the cooperative.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I’ve wanted to make a difference in peoples’ lives, even in small ways or ways they may not even realize. I’ve been fortunate to work with leaders that have exemplified what a great leader is, and have done my best to emulate or complement those leaders.
Advice to younger leaders: Lead by example. Be fearless and look for opportunities that push you outside of your comfort zone, as that’s where you find great growth and what you’re capable of. Say YES to those opportunities where someone sees potential in you, and you might not even see it yourself yet. Be open to receiving feedback, as we can’t see our blind spots.
