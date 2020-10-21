WATCH NOW: Rising Star Kim Breidenbach

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I'm not so sure that I was "inspired" to be a leader. I've gravitated toward leadership because I'm not often content to let things be as they are. I look at situations with two questions in mind: What is here for me to learn? How can this be better? With that frame, I see opportunities for change and want to be involved with making it happen. I have had to learn along the way how to bring others along with me.