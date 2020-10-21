WATCH NOW: Rising Star Kim Breidenbach

Kim Breidenbach Age: 36
Residence: Trempealeau
Occupation/company: Physician, Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics
Family: Married with two kids age 11 and 7, and two yellow labs age 9 and 5.
Proudest professional accomplishment: I am as proud as can be to be part of the transformation that is taking place at Gundersen TriCounty Hospital and Clinics based in Whitehall. TriCounty, as we call it for short, is a critical access hospital primarily serving central Trempealeau County. During the past six years, I have worked with a group of dedicated clinicians, leaders, and staff to rebuild TriCounty's reputation in our community by providing consistent, reliable and high-quality care. I am proud to bear witness to the caring and compassion that occurs every day when we provide medical care to people who are often family, friends, and neighbors. I am proud to be part of an institution that has been woven into the fabric of the community for over 100 years.
Community involvement: I am a community member of the Trempealeau County Board of Health. The conditions in which people are born, grow, work and live influence their health. Through the County Board of Health, I can help create conditions in the community that support health for the residents of Trempealeau County.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I'm not so sure that I was "inspired" to be a leader. I've gravitated toward leadership because I'm not often content to let things be as they are. I look at situations with two questions in mind: What is here for me to learn? How can this be better? With that frame, I see opportunities for change and want to be involved with making it happen. I have had to learn along the way how to bring others along with me.
Advice to younger leaders: Take the time to build relationships with the people around you. Listen to the opinions, attitudes, and ideas of others with openness. Take time to clarify your values and keep them front and center. Read “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown.
