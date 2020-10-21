WATCH NOW: Rising Star Lynsee Thompson

Lynsee Thompson Age: 33
Residence: La Crosse
Occupation/company: Center Manager - CleanSlate Centers
Family: Parents - Drs. Tom & Jean Thompson - parents, Sister - Chiyo Buehler in Nashville, TN, Fur children: Darla - 1 year old cat, Nemo - 6 year old Bichon/Poodle
Proudest professional accomplishment: Honestly, my proudest professional accomplishment was being invited to be on the board of directors of YWCA La Crosse. As a former program participant of YWCA La Crosse, I was humbled to come full circle within the organization. It is my honor and privilege to serve with the other amazing, talented women that sit on the board of directors and volunteer as community committee members.
Community involvement: I am actively involved with YWCA La Crosse as the board president and sit on various committees within the organization. In the past I have been a volunteer at the La Crosse county jail, Children's Miracle Network and for Coulee Recovery Center. I have also been a public speaker at various panels/events in the community discussing my personal experience with substance abuse. I have been sober for nine years and mentor other women in recovery.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: My dad has been my inspiration to be a leader in the community and in my workplace. He has been a public servant on the School Board of the School District of La Crosse, on various boards including Gundersen Foundation, Coulee Recovery Center, La Crosse Public Education Foundation, a long-standing committee member on Children's Miracle Network steering committee and a consultant for many other non-profit boards. Watching him give so much of himself to others definitely helped shape my desire to do the same. Also, as a woman of color, I realized that I wanted my voice heard and that my point of view was different than most.
Advice to younger leaders: Don't be afraid of "failure." I have learned some of my biggest life lessons because things didn't go as I hoped or I expected.
