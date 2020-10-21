WATCH NOW: Rising Star Lynsee Thompson

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: My dad has been my inspiration to be a leader in the community and in my workplace. He has been a public servant on the School Board of the School District of La Crosse, on various boards including Gundersen Foundation, Coulee Recovery Center, La Crosse Public Education Foundation, a long-standing committee member on Children's Miracle Network steering committee and a consultant for many other non-profit boards. Watching him give so much of himself to others definitely helped shape my desire to do the same. Also, as a woman of color, I realized that I wanted my voice heard and that my point of view was different than most.