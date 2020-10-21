 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Rising Star Nicholas Ragner
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Rising Star Nicholas Ragner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nicholas Ragner

Nicholas Ragner

 Provided photo

Nicholas Ragner  Age: 29

Residence: La Crosse

Occupation/company: Communication specialist, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Family: Wife Zari and pup Brady.

Proudest professional accomplishment: That’s tough. Overall – I’m pretty proud of the work we did at The Salvation Army when I was there as its development director. The people being helped and the dollars we raised to provide the programming that made it possible was a special thing to be part of. I witnessed how impactful things that we all take for granted could be for people facing challenging situations. I learned so much about those needs, what’s really important in life and all the great work that’s being done in our community every single day. I’m so grateful for that opportunity and consider everything we did in that time a “proud accomplishment.”

Community involvement: I’m a member of Rotary After Hours. I was on the board for two years. I also help with Interact at Logan High School – which is, long story short, Rotary in high schools. I also serve on the Advisory Board for The Salvation Army in La Crosse. As for why – I like working with people in our community to make our community better. These organizations present that opportunity.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I enjoy being part of things that make our community better. I love this place and I love the people. If that makes me a leader – so be it!

Advice to younger leaders:  It doesn’t take a lot to make an impact. Everything you do – from a few dollars to a few minutes of time – can be the difference. Always know that regardless of where you are or what you’re doing. At home. At work. In your community. It all matters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News