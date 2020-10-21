WATCH NOW: Rising Star Nicholas Ragner

Proudest professional accomplishment: That’s tough. Overall – I’m pretty proud of the work we did at The Salvation Army when I was there as its development director. The people being helped and the dollars we raised to provide the programming that made it possible was a special thing to be part of. I witnessed how impactful things that we all take for granted could be for people facing challenging situations. I learned so much about those needs, what’s really important in life and all the great work that’s being done in our community every single day. I’m so grateful for that opportunity and consider everything we did in that time a “proud accomplishment.”