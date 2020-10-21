WATCH NOW: Rising Star Reva Witte

Proudest professional accomplishment: Earlier in my career, I was extremely proud of being one of the few associates out of thousands selected each year for an award which recognized hard-working individuals for their dedication and commitment to the organization. While this remains an accolade I am honored to have received, more recently I am most proud of my involvement in activities related to the workplace culture of my current organization, which have been recognized through such awards as Business of the Year (Black River Falls) and the Wisconsin Governor’s Exemplary Employer Award.

Community involvement: I coordinate a team at Regal to volunteer a few times per month for Jackson County Interfaith Caregivers. I am a regular reader for their Visually Impaired Program. This is a rewarding organization to partner with, as they serve a diverse population in our area and the structure allows for flexible time commitments and types of service – really a “what works for you at this time” approach. Over the past several years, I have volunteered as a judge for the Trempealeau County Fair Ambassador Program, and the Miss Ettrick and Miss Galesville organizations. I have a passion for helping in the communities I was raised in, and want to foster opportunities for young women to build their confidence, as I was provided such opportunities at that age. Finally, I recently became a religious education teacher at my parish. I am strong in my faith and, in my experience, see the need for young adults to take a more active role in our faith community.