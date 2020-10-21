WATCH NOW: Rising Star Ryan John Crain Sr.

Community involvement: UW-L Alumni Association Board of Directors because I really enjoyed my time at UW-L and want to help the university in any way I can. USDA Farmers to Families because they help families who are in need of food. Motivational speaking for at-risk youth because I was an at-risk youth. Mentoring young people because I have some great mentors who have believed in me and were always available when I needed them. Waiting on confirmation (from legislative and the other committee members) to become a member for the Ho-Chunk Nation Trust and Investment committee because the trust allows many Ho-Chunk people the opportunity to create a better life for themselves.