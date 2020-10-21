WATCH NOW: Rising Star Ryan John Crain Sr.

Ryan John Crain Sr. Age: 35
Residence: Sparta
Occupation/company: During the day stay at home dad, at night shift supervisor/server at The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern
Family: Wife Cassidee Crain (first grade teacher in Tomah School District) 5-month-old son Ryan John Crain II. Both my parents and all my grandparents have passed away. I have five older brothers and an older sister (I'm the youngest); four nieces and eight nephews.
Proudest professional accomplishment: Creating the bylaws for Lambda Chi Alpha at UW-L and adding a clause that has led to over 500+ hours of community service in the 7 Rivers Region.
Community involvement: UW-L Alumni Association Board of Directors because I really enjoyed my time at UW-L and want to help the university in any way I can. USDA Farmers to Families because they help families who are in need of food. Motivational speaking for at-risk youth because I was an at-risk youth. Mentoring young people because I have some great mentors who have believed in me and were always available when I needed them. Waiting on confirmation (from legislative and the other committee members) to become a member for the Ho-Chunk Nation Trust and Investment committee because the trust allows many Ho-Chunk people the opportunity to create a better life for themselves.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: Meeting Don Weber the first week I was in town was inspiring and seeing all he has done and continues to do for the community is something that motivates me to do more.
Advice to younger leaders: Find someone you admire and ask them for advice. You will be pleasantly surprised at their willingness to help mentor you and you will soon return that same favor to someone who admires you. Stay in the present and never pass on an opportunity to help others.
