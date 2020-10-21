WATCH NOW: Rising Star Stephanie Pipkin

Stephanie Pipkin Age: 24
Residence: Black River Falls
Occupation/company: Owner, Black River Falls Cleaning Services
Family: Husband- Andrew Zabel, Parents -- Pam and Eric Pippin
Proudest professional accomplishment: Building a team of incredible employees. Especially in service based businesses, it can be difficult to find quality team members, and I have worked very diligently in building a team of people who not only can perform the cleanings to a very high standard, but do so with a positive attitude. I strive to be a great boss and support my team by showing them the respect they deserve, while also keeping our expectations very high for our clients.
Community involvement: Since opening in April 2019, I knew I wanted community involvement to be on the forefront of our minds as a company. Each month, an employee chooses a local non-profit for the business to donate to. We do this so our team can take pride in being part of a company that cares about our small community. We are also members of Cleaning For A Reason, which brings us together with people who are going through cancer treatments. We pledge to donate up to two free cleanings per month to those battling cancer (apply via cleaningforareason.org). Finally, we are always on the lookout for ways we can help in our area with cleaning. One example is when COVID-19 hit and we were not cleaning homes. We reached out to many churches and small businesses in the area that were forced to shut down and performed free deep cleanings while they were closed so that they were ready to open back up, freshly cleaned and sanitized for their customers and employees.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I’ve always been a person of action, and I saw a problem that needed to be fixed-- no reliable and professional cleaning company in Black River Falls. After seeing firsthand the real difference a clean space made for our first clients, it solidified my resolve to be the BEST cleaning service in our area, and future locations as well. I also feel very connected to our clients, and try to show them through our marketing that we want to SERVE them to the best of our abilities. And from a personal side, my parents both inspired me in different ways. My dad, Eric, has always shown me that entrepreneurship is a very realistic career if you are willing to outwork everyone in the room and think outside of the box of what is possible. My mom, Pam, has taught me the power of connection and networking, as she is the BEST person I’ve ever seen at making meaningful connections with others, and everyone she meets genuinely loves her because of her high energy and willingness to help.
Advice to younger leaders: It’s OK to be afraid, but it is not OK to let that fear stop you from trying something. I was quaking in my boots the first meeting I had to submit a bid at a 100,000 square foot facility, and the first time I cleaned a house for a paying customer was absolutely terrifying. I had no idea what I would do if I actually got the account, or how to clean quickly in a home. One of my favorite sayings is “competence creates confidence” -- don’t wait until you feel sure of yourself to do something. Inherently, you will not be good at something you’ve never done before. Though planning is great, you just have to DO and adjust after to do better next time. Now, bidding large facilities or cleaning stunning homes doesn’t faze me because I’ve done it before. Being too afraid to say yes and then figuring it out later would have greatly stifled the growth and success of this business.
