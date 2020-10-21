WATCH NOW: Rising Star Stephanie Pipkin

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I’ve always been a person of action, and I saw a problem that needed to be fixed-- no reliable and professional cleaning company in Black River Falls. After seeing firsthand the real difference a clean space made for our first clients, it solidified my resolve to be the BEST cleaning service in our area, and future locations as well. I also feel very connected to our clients, and try to show them through our marketing that we want to SERVE them to the best of our abilities. And from a personal side, my parents both inspired me in different ways. My dad, Eric, has always shown me that entrepreneurship is a very realistic career if you are willing to outwork everyone in the room and think outside of the box of what is possible. My mom, Pam, has taught me the power of connection and networking, as she is the BEST person I’ve ever seen at making meaningful connections with others, and everyone she meets genuinely loves her because of her high energy and willingness to help.