WATCH NOW: Rising Star Taylor Brehmer

Taylor Brehmer
Provided photo
Occupation/company: Firefighter/EMT Farmington Fire Department/Farmington Emergency Medical Team Family: Wife Brianna, Son Bentley, Daughter Freya Proudest professional accomplishment: I was one of four of our members to achieve the firefighter 2 certification level on our department. Community involvement: Both Farmington Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter, and Farmington Emergency Medical Team as an EMT. Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I felt a need to give back to a community I spent a lot of time growing up in. Advice to younger leaders: Always remember that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. But the most important thing to remember is wherever you end up in your career; always remember to make time for your family.
Menomonie, WIs.
One of many Bridges on the Red Cedar Trail near Menomonie, am abandoned railroad track.
contributed by Lee Leidal
La Crosse, Wis.
Fall sunset from the marsh
contributed by Teri McDougle
La Crosse, Wis.
On fire
contributed by Teri McDougle
Winona, Minn.
Big Lake (west)
contributed by Liz McGrory
La Crescent, MInn.
View from La Crescent Rest Area parking lot
contributed by Ann Reth Laurel A
Winona, Minn.
Mississippi River bluff with Winona in background.
contributed by Daniel Krumholz
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
contributed by Patty Pathmann
LaCanne Park, Rollingstone, Minn.
contributed by Sonja Romine
Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
contributed by Patty Pathmann
On a hike at Great River Bluffs State Park
contributed by Ann Rethlefsen
Scenery at LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
contributed by Patty Pathmann
Butterfly trails, La Crosse bluffs
contributed by Karen Genz
Community Garden, Menomonie
contributed by Mary Lotten
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
contributed by Patty Pathmann
Autumn color in Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
contributed by Maureen Harding
Fall colors in Windom Park, Winona
contributed by Mary Farrell
Levee Park, Winona
contributed by Mary Farrell
Bike path around Lake Winona
contributed by Liz McGrory
Fall color in Winona
contributed by Liz McGrory
West Winona from Garvin
Ed Krage
Canoes on a peaceful Lake Winona
Contributed by Ed Krage
Glorious Goodview, Winona
Contributed by Shari Jarvis
Fall colors on Lake Winona
Contributed by Mary Farrell
Winona
Edward Krage
Golden valley
Valley Oaks from my picture window.
Kylie Mullen
Miller Bluff trail
Miller Bluff trail
Kylie Mullen
Bluffviewing from the lake
Lake Winona looking into the bluffs.
Kylie Mullen
Vernon County cruising
Cruising the country roads of Vernon County.
Kylie Mullen
Red leaves
The wedding present that keeps on giving!
Kylie Mullen
Fall fun
Sydney enjoying the fall leaves.
Kylie Mullen
View from Irish Hill
The view from our deck on Irish Hill just off Highway 33. We can see all the way to Highway 14 to Coon Valley.
Kylie Mullen
Maple shows off its many hues
A Maple tree near the shore of East Lake Winona displays golden autumn color. It’s the most colorful time of year. We are asking our readers to show off the fall colors for all to see. Use a form at
https://go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos and send photos our way. We’ll put them in galleries that we will share on social media, and we’ll publish some of them in full color in our papers. You can view our fall colors gallery now at winonadailynewscom.
Kylie Mullen
Grandad's fall colors
Fall colors on the new trails around Grandad’s Bluff. Show off your fall colors photos for all to see. Use a form at https://go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos and send the photos our way. We’ll put them in online galleries that we share on social media, and we’ll publish some of them in full color in our papers. You can view the gallariers at lacrossetribune.com.
Kylie Mullen
Peak color
A runner makes his way over the State Road overpass Wednesday, passing a maple tree showing peak fall color.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Color in the coulee
Built in the year 1900, the Skogdalen Lutheran Church on Oakdale Avenue in rural Westby stands Thursday among Timber Coulee’s array of fall foliage.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Start of autumn
Trees start to change on Lake Tomah at Winnebago Park.
Steve Rundio
Swinging into fall
Terry Ziegelbauer hits a tee shot at Forest Hills Golf Course.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A sign of fall
A maple tree in Coon Valley's Veterans Memorial Park starts to reveal its fall color, Saturday, Sept. 5.
Angie Cina
