WATCH NOW: Rising Star Taylor Brehmer

Taylor Brehmer Age: 27

Residence: Mindoro

Occupation/company: Firefighter/EMT Farmington Fire Department/Farmington Emergency Medical Team

Family: Wife Brianna, Son Bentley, Daughter Freya

Proudest professional accomplishment: I was one of four of our members to achieve the firefighter 2 certification level on our department.

Community involvement: Both Farmington Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter, and Farmington Emergency Medical Team as an EMT.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I felt a need to give back to a community I spent a lot of time growing up in.

Advice to younger leaders: Always remember that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. But the most important thing to remember is wherever you end up in your career; always remember to make time for your family.

