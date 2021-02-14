Watch now: Road salt plays major role at Port of Milwaukee and it's a year-round endeavor

“It’s not just a more-is-better situation. Salt is a really powerful tool,” Madison said. “But it doesn’t disappear. It all goes into our water. So we want to be smart about its use.”

The price of salt has also risen to about $80 a ton. In 2002, a ton of salt was about $30. On average in Wisconsin, about 12 tons of salt are used per lane per mile each winter season but the use varies widely. Pepin, Green Lake, Richland, Crawford and Jefferson counties used between five tons and 5.5 tons per lane mile last season while Dunn, Florence and Oneida used between 18.1 and 18.8 tons per lane mile. Dane County ranks 60th out of 72 counties by using 15.1 tons per lane mile, according to data from the state Department of Transportation.

“While every year and every storm is different, we are always striving for the best mix of equipment, dry and liquid materials and plow drivers to get the roads cleared and safe for the traveling public as efficiently, economically and environmentally consciously as possible,” said Jerry Mandli, Dane County’s highway commissioner. “We are seeing a drop in our salt use. Some of the trucks toward the end of a storm will go to a higher percentage of brine and are seeing really positive results.”