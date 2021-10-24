WATCH NOW: South Lanes Pizza opens Sunday in new La Crosse location

A South Side icon comes back to life today, when new owner Matt Thornton opens South Lanes Pizza at its new location at 1501 S. Losey Blvd. in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse.

The restaurant will serve pizza, wings, hamburgers, a few other sandwiches, cheese curds, salads, French fries and onion rings. It also will serve soda pop, beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails, and eventually will have a full-service bar.

South Lanes Bowling & Pizza at 4107 Mormon Coulee Road closed in June 2020, and the building was razed to make way for a new Caribou Cabin coffee shop.

In April, Thornton bought the pizza part of the business. “I bought all of the recipes, the kitchen equipment, the telephone number, social media accounts, things like that,” he said in an interview at the new location.

Although there’s no bowling at the restaurant, wood from the South Lanes bowling alley lanes was used to make the tops of the restaurant’s dining tables, bar and front counter.

Thornton and the restaurant’s manager, Nancy Flottmeyer, also hired a number of former South Lanes employees — and said they’re still looking to add to their staff.

“We have the same great pizza, the same recipes, the same employees, just a new location,” Thornton said.

South Lanes Pizza will open with inside dining, carry-outs and delivery service.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to its regular menu, large pizza slices will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be three kinds of pizza slices – cheese, sausage and pepperoni.

The restaurant also will sell South Lanes Pizza T-shirts and hats.

“South Lanes Pizza will offer delivery in an area similar to what it was in the past, with possible expansion to the north,” Thornton said.

“I wanted the tradition of the pizza to continue,” Thornton said of his decision to buy the pizza business. “I grew up on the South Side of La Crosse and grew up on South Lanes Pizza,” he said.

“I wanted to continue that, and to help people establish their working careers, to give them their first job,” Thornton said. “I’ve always been a sports coach and now that my kids are getting older, this might be another way to help these kids experience other things in life. Especially to get a taste of providing customer service, and the business aspect.”

Thornton graduated from Central High School, which is nearby and is one reason why the restaurant will sell pizza by the slice at lunchtime on weekdays. He received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma, and spent about 15 years in the flooring industry. “I represented manufacturers,” he said.

For the past decade, Thornton has owned Jay Buckley’s Baseball Tours in La Crosse. “We take people to major league baseball games all over the country,” he said.

“A lot of it is the traffic” counts, Thornton said of deciding to locate the restaurant in the Village Shopping Center, at the intersection of State Road and Losey Boulevard. And it’s close to Central High School, he noted.

South Lanes Pizza occupies what had been two spaces, which were combined and remodeled. The remodeling included creating three windows in the west wall and four windows in the east wall. There had been no windows in either of those two walls before.

Thornton said the windows were added “to open up the lighting, and the scenery. Besides great pizza, we wanted people to have a great experience as well. You’ve got a beautiful view of the bluffs” through the windows on the east side.

“We’ve also added big-screen TVs for people to watch sports events,” Thornton said.

Local artist Tiffany Lavender created the mural on a wall that separates the dining room from the restaurant’s kitchen. It depicts a slice of pizza and fresh ingredients such as tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers and cheese.

Photos taken over the years at the old South Lanes Bowling & Pizza location on Mormon Coulee Road also will be on display in the new restaurant.

SOUTH LANES PIZZA WHAT: A pizza restaurant owned by Matt Thornton, who in April bought the pizza part of the South Lanes Bowling & Pizza business that closed in June 2020 at 4107 Mormon Coulee Road. The restaurant makes its debut today at its new location. WHERE: The restaurant is at 1501 S. Losey Blvd., in the Village Shopping Center and offers inside dining, carry-outs and delivery. HOURS: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Large pizza slices can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. MORE INFO: Call the restaurant at 608-788-1303 or visit www.southlanespizza.com or Facebook.

