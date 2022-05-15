WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: Curated opens, Free Range Exchange and Discount Tire are on the way

A new interior design and boutique business opened last week in downtown La Crosse, while Free Range Exchange in Hokah plans to expand to La Crosse and a Discount Tire store is planned on the city’s far North Side. Meanwhile, an antiques and collectibles store in La Crescent will close soon.

Jennifer Hughes opened Curated on Thursday at 320 Pearl St., in the newly renovated Newburg Flats building in downtown La Crosse.

Hughes describes Curated as an interior design and home retail boutique business. It has two interior designers, Janelle Byus and Kristin Boetcher, and an in-house seamstress, Holly Huseboe, who sews such things as custom window treatments and custom pillows.

The retail part of Curated sells such things as rugs, lamps, artwork, unique accessories, custom gift boxes, arrangements made with preserved flowers, products made by Natty West, and customized furniture. Some items, such as towels, napkins, pillows and robes, can be monogrammed by Curated. “We have everything to make your home beautiful,” Hughes said of Curated’s retail merchandise.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.

For more information, call 608-234-5588 or visit www.curated-studio.com or Curated’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

The Free Range Exchange coffee shop and bakery in Hokah, Minn., plans to open a second location by early fall in the north end of Gundersen Health System’s Dental Specialties building at 201 N. Third St. in downtown La Crosse. The La Crosse building was occupied by Wettstein’s appliance store for many years.

“It’s opportunity for a nice location and a way to increase awareness of our Hokah business,” said Ben Horn, one of the owners of Free Range Exchange.

Free Range Exchange opened in November 2019 and uses locally sourced ingredients as much as possible to make its breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, soups, coffee and baked goods.

For more information, visit its Facebook page.

The Discount Tire chain plans to open a store next spring at the former Pier 1 Imports store location at 3616 State Road 157 on the far North Side of La Crosse, a company spokeswoman said last week.

The Pier 1 Imports store closed in September 2020. That building will be razed to make way for the new one.

Discount Tire is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., has more than 1,100 stores in 37 states and says it is the nation’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer. For more information about the company, visit www.discounttire.com.

A retirement sale is under way at Time After Time antiques and collectibles store at 309 N. Chestnut St., along Hwy. 61 in La Crescent, which owners Joseph Augustino and Jane Diaz plan to close by the end of May. Augustino runs the business, which opened 12 years ago.

“I’m retiring,” Augustino said of the sale, which began in February. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday.

For more information, call the store at 813-240-9149 or visit its Facebook page.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

