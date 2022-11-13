Two La Crosse natives with two decades of experience in the restaurant industry have returned to open Paulin’s Provisions, which has started making shelf-stable food products.

Their first two products — orange marmalade and plum mustard — are available at Larson’s General in downtown La Crosse, and soon will be available at Woodman’s Food Market in Onalaska.

Ben Skinner and longtime friend Chris Barton are working to line up additional wholesale customers, and plan to introduce more products — such as pickles and perhaps pickled asparagus — in 2023. “Our target (for wholesale customers) is along the I-90, I-94 corridor, between Minneapolis and Chicago,” Skinner said.

Consumers also can buy their products at Paulin’s Provisions at 717 Rose St., the former location of The Verse Lounge & Grill, whenever Skinner or Barton are there. They’re thinking about eventually opening a small neighborhood food market there, and also hope to have their products in farmers markets.

Skinner and Barton graduated from Logan High School in 2004 and worked at restaurants in the La Crosse area, then in the Twin Cities and finally in Seattle, Wash., until both were laid off in Seattle in the spring of 2020 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on restaurants.

They decided last year to return to La Crosse and open their new provisions business. “Both of us were getting a little tired of living in large cities,” Skinner said. “We both felt like La Crosse and the Driftless Area had something percolating, as far as the food culture. And our families are here.”

They bought the former Verse building in April and remodeled it. They named their business after the Paulin’s Market neighborhood grocery store that Barton’s grandparents, the late LeRoy and Marceline Paulin, had operated in Grafton, Wis., from 1956 to 1981. The large red letters that spelled out the name of the Grafton market hang just below the ceiling inside Paulin’s Provisions.

Besides making their own products, Skinner and Barton plan to make food products for other businesses as a co-packer. They also offer food manufacturing and restaurant consulting services.

For more information, call Barton at 608-397-4442 or visit www.paulinsprovisions.com or Facebook.

United Parcel Service has about 100 employees at the new package center it opened on Oct. 31 in the former FedEx ground transportation center at 520 North Star Road in Holmen, UPS spokesperson Karen Tomaszewski Hill told me last week.

FedEx moved its ground transportation center operation this past spring from the Holmen location to a new building at 3251 Berlin Drive in the La Crosse International Business Park.

The new UPS operation supports package delivery operations in the area, including sorting packages, loading delivery vehicles and dispatching drivers for deliveries in the La Crosse and Eau Claire areas, Hill said. There’s no customer counter at the Holmen location, she said.

“This is a new operation to support growing volume in the greater La Crosse and Eau Claire areas,” Hill said. The new Holmen location and other UPS locations are hiring employees to help deliver packages during the holiday season, she said.

Look for Fat Pat’s Barbecue and Brewery to move next year from an addition that was built onto Red’s IGA supermarket in Spring Grove, Minn., to 130 E. Main St. in downtown Spring Grove.

“I’m hoping to open (in the new location) in mid- to late summer,” Patrick Longmire Jr. told me last week. His parents, Pat and Debbie Longmire, own the supermarket as well as the brewpub and barbecue business. Patrick Jr. has been brewing and selling beer there since February. He, his wife Jayme and Chelsea McManimon-Moe will own and operate Fat Pat’s Brewery (the new, shortened name) at the new location.

Besides its own beers, Fat Pat’s will serve barbecue, smoked wings, burgers and wood-fired pizza in the new location, which will be remodeled and added on to before it opens.

“We’re expanding” with the move, Patrick Jr. said. “And the location will be fantastic. Being in the middle of town, and across from the RockFilter Distillery.” He is one of the owners of the corporation that bought the 130 E. Main St. building.

For more information, visit www.fatpatsbbq.com or Facebook.