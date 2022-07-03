WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: La Crosse’s largest Kwik Trip to open July 14, while two older, smaller ones close

La Crosse’s newest and largest Kwik Trip convenience store will open July 14 at 1922 Ward Ave., while July 13 will be the last day of business at two older, smaller Kwik Trips nearby.

The new Kwik Trip, built near the corner of Ward Avenue and Mormon Coulee Road, will open at 5 a.m. July 14. “It is a 24-hour store,” said Steve Wrobel, a Kwik Trip spokesman.

The new Kwik Trip is one of the La Crosse-based company’s Generation 3 stores, the largest that it builds. It will have a car wash, 20 gasoline dispensers and a separate diesel pump area.

While July 13 will be the last day for the Kwik Trip at 2506 South Ave., it will reopen Aug. 31 as a Kwik Spirits store, Wrobel said, with a large selection of beer, wine and liquor, as well as cigars.

“The Kwik Spirits concept has been in the works for a couple of years to fit several existing store locations and in some cases to meet local licensing requirements,” he said. Kwik Trip’s first stand-alone Kwik Spirits store opened in January in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

The South Avenue store’s gasoline pumps, tanks and canopy are scheduled to be removed the week of July 18.

The Kwik Trip at 4605 Mormon Coulee Road, north of All Star Lanes & Banquets, will close permanently, Wrobel said. Its gasoline pumps, tanks and canopy are scheduled to be removed the week of July 25 and Kwik Trip plans to sell the property. “Depending on the level of interest shown by prospective buyers, the sale process can take a few months,” Wrobel said.

West Salem native Nick Brickl has returned to the area and started his The Chili Revolution food truck, one of the vendors in the new monthly Fourth Fridays event held in Riverside Park by the Greater La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.

While his food truck participates in some events, it’s usually serving chili and other food from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the parking lot of the Menards store at 223 Lang Drive in La Crosse.

“We occasionally do dinner time, too” at the Menards location, said Brickl, who opened his new business in early May. He also plans to begin catering events such as birthday and neighborhood parties.

Brickl and his family moved back to the area last November from Massachusetts.

His food truck serves two kinds of chili — a traditional one with beef and kidney and black beans that is his biggest seller, and one made with chicken, fire-roasted vegetables, jalapeno peppers and pinto and black beans – as well as chili dog sauce; all three are made from his own recipes.

Brickl also serves hot dogs, chili dogs, walking tacos, burritos and cornbread waffles. “And on warm days, we bring out Coulee Caviar as a cold option,” Brickl said. He makes that with green, red and jalapeno peppers, black beans and black-eyed peas. “It’s like a cold chili salad,” he said.

His food truck also sells brownies made by his sister Stephanie Brickl’s The Baker’s Table coffee and bake shop in Tomah, as well as Dunecat’s hot sauce made by his brother Luke Brickl.

For more information, call 608-799-7045 or visit The Chili Revolution’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Conscious Practice, a holistic psychiatric practice owned by Monica Gorski, has opened in Suite 218 in the King on 5th building at 505 King St. in downtown La Crosse.

Gorski is a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, as well as a certified perinatal mental health provider.

She said her practice offers a personalized integrative approach to mental health, combining psychotherapy, embodied trauma processing, lifestyle coaching and medication counseling for those interested. She also said it is the first local practice to offer Accelerated Resolution Therapy, a technique that uses eye movements, body sensation processing and memory reconsolidation to provide efficient healing that does not require describing the issue in words.

“I’ve got a unique skill set that helps people find relief from the roots up — always focused on whatever you are ready to work on. I love getting to support people as they find their own power and solutions,” Gorski said.

Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit www.conscious-practice.com or Conscious Practice’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Dr. Jarod Mau plans to open his new Deep Roots Chiropractic practice early this month in the former Serenity Waters space, Suite 104 in the Old Town Center development at 208 S. Holmen Drive in Holmen.

Mau graduated from the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, in February. He also has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and human performance from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He is a native of Elk Point, S.D., and said his girlfriend is an Onalaska native.

“It was already set up for a tenant like a chiropractor,” Mau said last week of his decision to locate his new practice in Old Town Center. “It had the layout that we desired. We fell in love with it immediately.”

Office hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 608-399-2220 or visit the practice’s Facebook page.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

