WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: Outdoor sporting goods store opens at edge of Cashton

Two area hunting and fishing enthusiasts opened Triggers n Tackle outdoor sporting goods store on Aug. 6 at 30057 State Hwy. 27, near Grandma’s Bakery at the south edge of Cashton.

Brad Mellen of Cashton and Jason Bohnert of Sparta own the business, which sells such things as archery bows and accessories; optic products such as scopes and binoculars; fishing poles, lures and other fishing supplies; guns and ammunition.

The new business, which is in a leased building that was constructed as a cabin, also offers bow repairs; and gun services such as cleaning, minor repairs and installation of scopes. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The store’s grand opening celebration will be on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Mellen and Bohnert work full time at the store. Before they started the business, Mellen was working at the Ace of La Crosse hardware store and Bohnert was a maintenance supervisor at the City Brewery in La Crosse.

“It’s a lifelong dream” of the owners to start Triggers n Tackle, Bohnert said, as both owners love to hunt and fish.

Mellen fishes and hunts despite being confined to a wheelchair. “I was in an ATV accident 27 years ago” as a passenger who suffered a broken back, he said.

Business has been good so far, Bohnert said. “We’ve had an enormous amount of interest and compliments” from customers, he said.

For more information, call 608-487-6076 or visit https://triggersntackle.com or Facebook.

The Marco’s Pizza take-out and delivery pizza store at 3514 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse closed several days ago, leaving the La Crosse area without the chain’s pizza.

The area’s other Marco’s Pizza store, at 988 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska, closed earlier this year.

Both locations had opened in 2013.

“We apologize, but our location is no longer open for business,” a recorded voice tells anyone who calls either store’s telephone number. “Please visit marcos.com to find a location near you.”

Max Heiden and Troy Sims opened Maxximum Resale LLC, on Monday in the storefront that also houses Debo’s Vintage Emporium at 1232 Caledonia St. in La Crosse.

Heiden’s mother, Deb Heiden, opened Debo’s in 2016 and has operated it at the current location since 2019. It sells such things as used furniture, home decor, jewelry and vintage items.

Maxximum Resale buys and sells gold, silver, coins, collectibles, local historical items and other unique items, Max Heiden and Sims said. A room with unique books also opened Monday, they said.

Both business names will continue to appear on the store, and business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 608-433-5564 or visit the Debo’s Facebook page or the Maxximum Resale Facebook page.

Phoebe Forrest opened her The Eternal Forrest store on July 25 in its new location in Valley View Mall in La Crosse.

Her metaphysical shop opened in the former Build-a-Bear Workshop space. It first opened in March on the second floor of the Exchange Building at 205 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown La Crosse.

“I needed to have a storefront,” Forrest said of moving to the mall, where she said business has been good. “It was a real good choice.”

Forrest’s store sells such things as healing crystals, soaps, candles, oils, books, tarot and oracle cards, incense, herbs, tapestries and wood carvings.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tarot card reading sessions with Michele Wagner are available to walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, or by appointment.

For more information, call 608-386-7374 or visit www.theeternalforrest.com or the store’s Facebook page.

Steven Campbell and Michelle Mehrhoff opened aBOOM! on July 1 at 205 S. Main St., next to Bluedog Cycles along Hwy. 14/61 in downtown Viroqua.

The new store sells such things as Campbell and Mehrhoff’s own “unglaciated” line of apparel and hats for men, women and children, as well as such things as a variety of bags, backpacks, home decor, fun socks, stickers, jewelry and candles. Some bags are made with hemp fiber. The store also sells incense, sage and many kinds of environmentally friendly products such as compostable snack and sandwich bags and cleaning supplies.

“We wanted a different spin on the word ‘driftless,’ ” Mehrhoff said of the owners’ decision to come up with the “unglaciated” line of apparel, which she said is screenprinted locally. “Driftless” and “unglaciated” mean basically the same thing, she said, adding that the term “driftless” has already been used a lot in the Driftless Region.

Regular store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. “On days the store is closed, we are usually there working,” Mehrhoff said. “So if you see the Open flag hanging, feel free to stop in!”

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page. It soon will have a website.