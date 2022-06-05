WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: Scooter’s Coffee locations to open in Onalaska, Holmen

The area’s first Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru is expected to open by the end of this month north of the Dairy Queen restaurant in Onalaska.

And the owners of that coffee business plan to build a Scooter’s Coffee with inside and outside seating as well as a drive-thru, by the end of this year at the current location of Jim Carlson’s Auto Center at 1410 S. Holmen Drive, just north of the new WNB Financial bank building in Holmen.

Zach Mueller and Randy Mumm, two of the partners in Scooter’s Coffee franchisee Northern Grounds LLC, said they hope to start construction in mid-August on their second La Crosse-area location at the northwest corner of Hale Drive and Holmen Drive in Holmen. That site is across Holmen Drive from a Kwik Trip store and a Festival Foods store.

The two Clear Lake, Iowa, men said they continue to look at other potential La Crosse-area locations for additional Scooter’s Coffee places.

“We were impressed with the growth in Holmen,” Mumm said of their decision to open a Holmen location. “We think there’s a lot of potential in that area.”

The Holmen store will have inside seating as well as an outdoor patio with seating, Mueller said. But he and Mumm think drive-thru customers will account for most of the Holmen location’s sales. They said they won’t need all of the land they are buying from Carlson, and plan to put what they don’t need up for sale.

The Scooter’s Coffee under construction at 715 Second Ave. S. in Onalaska will be drive-thru only, with no seating. For more information about Scooter’s Coffee, which is based in Omaha, Neb., visit www.scooterscoffee.com.

With the Scooter’s Coffee franchisee about to buy his property, Jim Carlson told me he has been looking for a new location for Jim Carlson’s Auto Center.

“I’m trying to find a place to go,” said Carlson, who started his business in August 1976. “We’re going to downsize a lot.”

He plans to continue selling late-model used cars and collector cars, and continue doing appraisals of such cars for insurance companies. “And I have a huge parts business for collector cars” that will continue, Carlson said. He plans to reduce the amount of service work that his business does, and discontinued collision repair work about two months ago.

“It’s been a good ride,” Carlson said of his nearly 46 years in business.

Coalition Skateboards opened May 22 at its new location at 1022 La Crosse St., just east of Rudy’s Drive-In in La Crosse, 1 ½ years after closing at 200 Mason St. in Onalaska.

Carl and Lisa Johnson own the business, which sells skateboards, longboards, scooters, apparel and accessories. It also offers tune-ups and repairs. The board shop’s roots date back to the 1985 opening of Pro Skate.

“It closed in October 2020 because I couldn’t get any inventory” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carl Johnson said last week. And he also became very busy as a partner in Coulee Auto in La Crosse.

“I was keeping my eye open for a new location (for Coalition Skateboards) if the opportunity were to present itself, and it did,” Johnson said. “Finding the La Crosse Street location was ultimate the catalyst to proceed with reopening.”

Johnson noted the new location is near the Lueth Park skate park, and near the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Western Technical College campuses. “And being next to Rudy’s Drive-In isn’t a bad thing, either,” he said.

The board shop’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and closed Monday. While the Johnsons and shop manager Ryan Lawson haven’t set a date for the event, Johnson said that “I’m thinking late June” for a grand opening celebration.

For more information, call the board shop at 608-782-4300 or visit its Facebook or Instagram pages.

Strive Medicare will mark its new name and new location with a grand opening celebration and open house from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in Suite 202 on the second floor of the Social Security Administration building at 210 S. Seventh St. in downtown La Crosse.

As of March 28, Strive Medicare is the new name of the business that had been known as Senior Market Solutions. It is owned by its CEO, Rick Teska, who formed Senior Market Solutions in 2008 and has been a Medicare insurance broker for nearly 40 years.

Teska said he feels the new name is more reflective of the products and services that the business provides to people new to or already on Medicare.

The business describes itself as an independent Medicare brokerage that works with more than 20 of the top-rated insurance carriers. Its advisors can help customers get quotes from multiple top insurance carriers. It can help customers compare and evaluate plans, so they can choose the one that’s best for them.

For more information, call 800-784-8969 or visit www.strivemedicare.com or Facebook.

Rushford State Bank opened its new Houston, Minn., branch office on May 16 in the former Bremer Bank building at 108 E. Cedar St.

Based in Rushford, Minn., it bought the building from St. Paul-based Bremer Bank, which announced in January that it planned to close its Houston branch on April 15.

From Monday through Thursday, hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for drive-up and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the lobby. On Friday, hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for drive-up and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the lobby. On Saturday, hours are 9 a.m. to noon for both drive-up and the lobby.

The Houston office has a drive-up ATM machine and its full-service lobby has a coin counter.

For more information, call the Houston office at 507-896-7755 or visit www.rushfordstatebank.com.

The opening of the planned LAX Food Hall at 508 Jay St., in the Exchange Building in downtown La Crosse, has been delayed until fall, according to a post Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The post cited construction delays at the food hall, which was originally expected to open June 1. The food hall also announced the signing of an additional restaurant, The Plaid Pineapple. Restaurants announced earlier were PHO 608, Fibonacci’s Pasta and Mama Sol’s Comfort Kitchen.

For more information, visit www.laxfoodhall.com or Facebook.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0