WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: The Villa Pizzeria and Restaurant reopens after one-year pause

After being closed for more than a year because of lack of staff, Seth and Ashley Peters reopened The Villa Pizzeria and Restaurant on June 3 at 140-142 N. Water St. in downtown Sparta.

The couple, who also continue to operate their Pizza Villa restaurant in downtown West Salem, first opened their Sparta restaurant in January 2021 in the former Italiano’s Pizzeria and Restaurant location. They closed the Sparta restaurant in May 2021 after having difficulty finding enough employees.

“We did really well when we had our soft opening,” Seth said of the Sparta eatery. “But maintaining help turned out to be a bigger issue than we were ready to conquer then. Bartenders and servers were hard to come by” so he and his wife decided to focus on their West Salem restaurant.

Now, Seth said, “We’ve got a good manager and we’ve got all of the pieces in place that should make us successful” at the Sparta restaurant, which has about 10 employees.

While the Italian restaurant had a limited menu when it opened last year, he said, “This time we’re doing the full menu – pizzas, all of the pastas, all of the appetizers, cocktails” as well as beer and wine.

Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Monday. The Villa Pizzeria and Restaurant offers dine-in, carryout, curbside and delivery service.

For more information, call the restaurant at 608-269-6393 or visit its Facebook page.

A grand opening celebration will be held this Monday through Friday at Beltone Hearing Center’s new location in Suite 102 at 2845 Midwest Drive in Onalaska.

It will include such things as free hearing screenings, free demonstrations of hearing technology products, educational presentations and free cleaning and adjustment of current hearing aids. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday. There also will be refreshments and door prizes.

The new Onalaska location opened Jan. 3 and offers a complete range of services, from hearing loss prevention to evaluating hearing loss, to offering the latest in digital hearing instrument technology. Newer items such as over-the-counter hearing aids, assistive listening devices and accessories are available, as are service and repair of hearing aids.

The Beltone franchise in Onalaska is owned by Rebecca Younk, a doctor of audiology who lives in the Twin Cities area and owns 17 locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. She acquired the Beltone locations in the La Crosse area along with others in the two states in 2021. She received her master’s degree in audiology from Washington University in St. Louis and her doctorate from the University of Florida, and is a past president of the Minnesota Academy of Audiology.

The Onalaska center’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at 608-399-2855 or visit www.beltone.com or Facebook. Younk can be reached at 612-868-3421 or Rebecca.Younk@associated-hearing.com.

Three years after she began repairing sewing machines for others at her home near Lansing, Iowa, Arla Wagner opened Arla’s Sewing Room on June 1 at 253 Main St. in downtown Lansing.

Wagner repairs all brands of sewing machines and sells Swiss-designed Elna sewing machines. She also sells cotton fabrics, needles and thread. “Other notions and things will come soon,” she said.

“I’m a retired school teacher, and I didn’t handle retirement very well,” Wagner said of her decision to open Arla’s Sewing Room. Her husband, Paul, “helps me fix sewing machines if I get behind,” she said.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday through Tuesday. For more information, call 563-538-4990 or visit Facebook.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0