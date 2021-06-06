WATCH NOW: Stoddard ice cream shop is off to a good start, after 2020 shutdown

“Right now, I’m kind of doing a lot of figuring out what I want to do with that,” he said. “If I did that, I’m not sure whether it would meld into just one business, or whether I’d run (Gasoline Johnny’s and Hood Scoops) as two separate things.

“Before I dump a lot of money into renovating (the unused space), I’d like to see how much people are getting out this summer,” Riniker said. “A lot of my friends (in the bar and restaurant industry) are saying it’s very difficult to find help now. It’s not so much a question of whether customers are coming in, as it is that you can’t find enough help.”

Riniker was able to line up the seven employees who are working at Hood Scoops this summer. They’re all high school or college students.

Riniker lives in the Denver area, where he owns a high-end landscaping business and a Christmas lighting service. The La Crosse native graduated from Central High School in 1980 and returns to the area frequently to visit friends and relatives and to go on motorcycle trips.

He has gone on many motorcycle trips with his father, Bob Riniker, who lives in Onalaska. Some of them have been to the Malibu Canyon in California, where they hung out with the Foo Fighters rock band – one of the band members is a friend of John Riniker.