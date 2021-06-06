WATCH NOW: Stoddard ice cream shop is off to a good start, after 2020 shutdown

STODDARD, Wis. — Its owner says Hood Scoops Ice Cream Shop’s 2021 season has gotten off to a good start, after not opening at all in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and highway construction.
“We had a very busy Memorial Day weekend,” John Riniker said Thursday, after starting the ice cream shop’s 2021 season on May 28. The seasonal business first opened on July 1, 2016, and usually is open from around Memorial Day to around Labor Day.
Hood Scoops serves up Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream — customers have 12 flavors to choose from — in cups, cones, sundaes, shakes and malts. It also sells Spring Grove Soda Pop, Dad’s Root Beer and Sno-Cones.
The ice cream flavor lineup changes during the season. But Riniker said his shop’s best-selling flavor — This $&@! Just Got Serious, which Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream officials say is a smooth salted caramel ice cream with sea salt fudge and salted cashews — will be available throughout the season.
The building’s interior and exterior are full of automotive decor that Riniker has collected.
Riniker converted a former Standard gas station — which had opened on July 1, 1933, exactly 83 years before he opened his business — into the ice cream shop that it is today.
He had planned to open Hood Scoops again in 2020, but later decided not to.
“Between the coronavirus and the highway construction, it just wasn’t going to be a good year,” Riniker said of 2020. “It was hard to even get to my shop. It was easier to just stay closed” in 2020.
Construction began in April 2020 on a $14.2 million construction project on Highway 35 between Stoddard and Genoa, that lasted several months. It involved resurfacing the highway between Stoddard and Genoa, replacing four bridge structures and reconstructing the highway within the Stoddard village limits.
With the highway project in the past and lots of people having received coronavirus vaccinations in recent months, Riniker hopes for a good year at Hood Scoops.
“People are anxious to get outside and start doing things again,” he said. “They’ve kind of been cooped up for a year” because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
Riniker is still thinking about turning some unused space in his building into a bar and grill that might be called Gasoline Johnny’s and might offer wood-fired pizzas or Mexican food. He’s had unused space since a chiropractor moved out April 1, and since an artist moved out of another space a couple years ago.
“That’s still definitely a possibility,” said Riniker, who came up with the Gasoline Johnny’s concept even before he opened the ice cream shop five years ago.
“Right now, I’m kind of doing a lot of figuring out what I want to do with that,” he said. “If I did that, I’m not sure whether it would meld into just one business, or whether I’d run (Gasoline Johnny’s and Hood Scoops) as two separate things.
“Before I dump a lot of money into renovating (the unused space), I’d like to see how much people are getting out this summer,” Riniker said. “A lot of my friends (in the bar and restaurant industry) are saying it’s very difficult to find help now. It’s not so much a question of whether customers are coming in, as it is that you can’t find enough help.”
Riniker was able to line up the seven employees who are working at Hood Scoops this summer. They’re all high school or college students.
Riniker lives in the Denver area, where he owns a high-end landscaping business and a Christmas lighting service. The La Crosse native graduated from Central High School in 1980 and returns to the area frequently to visit friends and relatives and to go on motorcycle trips.
He has gone on many motorcycle trips with his father, Bob Riniker, who lives in Onalaska. Some of them have been to the Malibu Canyon in California, where they hung out with the Foo Fighters rock band – one of the band members is a friend of John Riniker.
A giant photo of John and Bob Riniker on motorcycles that belong to the Foo Fighters friend is on the wall behind Hood Scoops’ ice cream freezer. The photo was taken several years ago in front of The Rock Store, an iconic hangout for motorcycle and automobile enthusiasts that attracts celebrities, between Malibu and Calabasas, Calif.
John Riniker said his father always had motorcycles and vintage cars, which sparked his own interest in automotive things.
The ice cream shop’s exterior has plenty of automotive decor, such as the front end of a 1967 Chevolet Impala that Riniker bolted above the entrance. Riniker used tailgates from a Ford pick-up truck and a Chevrolet pick-up to make a pair of benches outside the building. There also are picnic tables with umbrellas, and chairs, where customers can enjoy their ice cream and occasionally listen to live music.
The ice cream shop’s interior also is filled with automotive decor, such as old tools embedded in the concrete floor, lights made from oil cans, and lots of old automobile license plates from around the nation that are attached to the front of the rest room door. A 1946 Rock-Ola jukebox and a traffic light occupy two corners of the ice cream shop.
While Hood Scoops draws many customers who live in the area, Riniker said, “We also get a lot of tourists. A lot of people travel the Great River Road.”