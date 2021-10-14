Watch now: Striking Deere workers picket outside plants

Striking UAW workers are picketing outside of several Deere & Co. properties in the Quad-Cities as more than 10,000 workers went on strike Thursday.

Members of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America’s Local 281 took to the picket lines by the dozens after the union and Deere failed to reach an agreement.

By sunrise in the Illinois Quad-Cities, the union had set up picket lines in several locations outside of John Deere's Harvester Works in East Moline and the Seeding and Cylinder plants along River Drive in Moline.

Picketers are under strict orders to refrain from making comments to the media, several said.

The atmosphere at several picket lines was jovial as passersby honked their support for the union.

After overwhelmingly voting down a contract Sunday night, the UAW recalled its bargaining committee, effectively ending negotiations, and set a hard strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The contracts under negotiation cover 14 Deere plants, including seven in Iowa, four in Illinois and one each in Kansas, Colorado and Georgia. Contractors, suppliers and other companies that do business with Deere would also become increasingly affected the longer a strike lasts.

The contract talks at the Moline, Illinois-based company were unfolding as Deere is expecting to report record profits between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion this year. The company has been reporting strong sales of its agricultural and construction equipment this year

MORE COVERAGE:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0