WATCH NOW: Su Casa in Holmen features Jacqlon’s, Mexican menu items

SU CASA PUB & GRILL

WHAT: The new name of the former Jacqlon’s Country Cafe & Pub. New owners Patricia Guerrero, Enrique Valera and Edgar Maya bought the business (including its recipes) and building Feb. 1 and renamed it. They continue to serve the Jacqlon’s menu, but have added many Mexican dishes to it.

WHERE: 512 Main St. in Holmen.

HOURS: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Monday.

MORE INFO: Call the restaurant at 608-526-9698 or visit its Facebook page.