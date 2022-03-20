WATCH NOW: Su Casa in Holmen features Jacqlon’s, Mexican menu items

HOLMEN — Its new owners have renamed the former Jacqlon’s Country Cafe & Pub at 512 Main St., while continuing to serve the Jacqlon’s menu but adding many Mexican dishes to it.
Su Casa Pub & Grill is the new name of the restaurant. Patricia Guerrero, her uncle Edgar Maya and their friend Enrique Valera bought the Jacqlon’s business (including its recipes) and building Feb. 1. All three are natives of Mexico.
Lately, the new owners have been busy remodeling the restaurant’s outdoor patio. “We also plan to put a little bar in” the restaurant sometime this year, Guerrero said. (Su Casa already serves Mexican and domestic beers, wine, margaritas, mimosas and other cocktails.)
“The town is growing,” Guerrero said of the new owners’ decision to buy the business and the property. “We looked around and saw there aren’t too many restaurants” in Holmen. “We talked with people who live here and they said they need more restaurant options. Since (Jacqlon’s) already had American food, we decided to have a combination of American and Mexican food.”
The new owners chose the Su Casa name because it’s Spanish for “your house.”
“It looks like a little house,” Guerrero said of the restaurant building. “A lot of people, when they come in, say ‘Oh, I feel like I’m in my house, a little house.’ “
“It’s been good,” Maya said of local residents’ reaction to the Mexican food that’s been added to the menu.
Some of the most popular Mexican items on the Su Casa menu include molcajete, made with steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, baby onion, jalapeno and cheese; carnitas fajitas and tacos, Guerrero said. Mexican desserts — fried ice cream, flan and tres leches (three-milk) cake — also have been popular.
Some of the most popular Jacqlon’s items on the menu are pancakes, French toast, omelets and skillets. The restaurant also has a large variety of sandwiches.
The new owners plan to hold a grand opening celebration sometime this summer, and soon will have a website for the restaurant.
Su Casa has about 12 employees, Maya said.
It’s been drawing customers from the greater La Crosse area, including smaller communities such as Holmen, Onalaska, West Salem and Galesville.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Monday.