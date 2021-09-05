Watch now: Swabs, collection kits and no refrigeration needed at Gentueri, the state's fastest growing company

“As simple as some of things sound, a lot of engineering goes into it,” Nagy said. “All of a sudden, remote sample collection becomes huge in the medical industry and we just happened to be in the right place at the right time with the right knowledge on how to collect the samples and preserve it at room temperature and how to integrate it into the processing of the laboratory in a very simple fashion.”

The sale of COVID-19 testing kits has dropped significantly thanks to states stockpiling kits and lesser demand for testing while China and Korea have created federally approved kits that are less expensive, Nagy said. But the sales in 2020 have helped fuel the expansion at Gentueri, which was cited by Inc. Magazine as the 112th-fastest-growing private company in the U.S. The list of 5000 companies includes 53 from Wisconsin that combined in 2020 to create 2,198 jobs and $1.7 billion in revenue, according to Inc.

“We have the ability to throw the (COVID-19 testing kit production) switch back on at any time,” Nagy said. “We’re not throwing away any of that ability. But in terms of a business decision, it doesn’t make sense for us right now.”