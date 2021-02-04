Watch now: The Arts Mineral Point Member Art Show brings in artists from throughout the region

Howdle's work is spread around the world and can be found in homes, public institutions and commercial buildings. After his death at the age of 72, his studio was transformed into the Globe Clay Center by twin sisters Katie and Joelle White, who became assistants to Howdle in 2017. His remaining work is still for sale in their studio and Howdle's wife, Sue, continues to live in an apartment above.

However, walk-in business to the Globe Clay Center was off limits for three months at the onset of the pandemic.

"It’s been hard but it just made us reevaluate our business and everything. We worked on our on-line sales more," Katie White said. "We had big plans for the year but we’re just kind of taking it as it goes. (The Member Art Show) just brings everybody together because everybody’s just relying on their own traffic coming into their own galleries and some people don’t have gallery space on High Street so it really does help to get everybody right here on the main drag."

Member artists include a wide range of ages, talents and mediums.

Gerald Glaeve of Mineral Point has submitted water color and acrylic work on Arches paper, a historic brand of air-dried paper popular with artists who paint, draw and write. One of Glaeve's pieces is titled "Luna and the Yellow Bird" and another, "Park Bench Gossip."