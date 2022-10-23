After working in the meat industry for more than 20 years, Justin Lenser and his wife, Mandi, opened The Butcher Shoppe meat market on Oct. 14 at 211-A Main St. in Hokah, Minn.

It’s in the former location of the Tas-Tee Shoppe restaurant, which closed in June. The market is in a small building behind the Hokah City Center building (the former Hokah Elementary School), which house city offices. The Lensers are leasing the small building from the city, which owns both buildings.

The Butcher Shoppe sells meat products and cheeses, including many that Justin Lenser smokes.

“He has his own recipes for hot dogs, ring bologna, snack sticks, summer sausage, jerky,” Mandi Lenser said. The market also sells such fresh meat products as steaks, roasts, marinated chicken breasts, lunch meats and hamburger. And it soon will sell smoked salmon.

The market also has daily lunch specials and sells additional items such as candy, rubs, spices, sauces and crafts made by area residents. And it sells T-shirts and sweatshirts with The Butcher Shoppe logo.

Four other family members — Kailey, Kullen, Alyssa and Kade — help part time.

Justin Lenser has been processing venison for deer hunters for several years and will continue to do that. He left his job as a meat cutter at Bakalars Sausage Co. in La Crosse to start the new business. Mandi Lenser is an account manager at Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations on Brice Prairie. “I help out here (at the market) as needed,” she said.

The market’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call the market at 507-894-4999 or visit its Facebook page.

A Mattress Firm store opened Oct. 14 at 3025 S. Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska, in the middle space of a new three-unit building just north of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The store sells mattresses and other bedding products. Mattress Firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and says it is the nation’s largest mattress specialty retailer, with more than 2,400 stores in 49 states.

Hours at the new Onalaska store are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the store at 608-453-5349 or visit www.mattressfirm.com.

Meanwhile, the Caribou Coffee chain plans to open a Caribou Cabin drive-thru and walk-up location on Nov. 8 in the space on the south end of the same building.

“There will be a grand opening celebration with special offers on Friday, Nov. 11,” said Lindsay Bosley, brand communications manager for Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee.

The new Caribou Cabin will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Bosley said.

I’ll have more about the new location closer to opening day.

The company that developed the three-unit building has identified Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant as the new building’s third business, but Five Guys hasn’t responded to my inquiries.

Salon Inspired will have an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at its new location at 605 Second Ave. S., along Hwy. 35 in Onalaska. The event will include refreshments, snacks, sweets and gift giveaways, owner Cindy Sandvick said.

The salon opened at its new location on Aug. 16, Sandvick said. “My daughter Morgan is managing our boutique within the salon, and it has clothes, earrings and candles,” she said. The salon’s services include hair cutting, coloring, highlighting and waxing.

“We have a cozy and warm four-chair salon, and I’m looking to add three stylists,” Sandvick said.

For more information, call the salon at 608-782-7102 or 608-386-1986 or visit its Facebook or Instagram pages. It soon will have a website.

Natasha Pedretti of Galesville started Special Needs Consulting LLC, in June.

“I offer academic, behavioral and emotional regulation support to children under the age of 12 and their families,” Pedretti said. “My expertise is in autism; however, I am able to work with any developmental abilities. I am also available to tutor.”

Pedretti said she provides her services to families, departments of human services, schools “and anyone else who needs support with children. She travels to clients. “I see clients at their convenience, including after school, evenings and weekends,” she said.

“After 25 years of teaching special education in a variety of settings, I wanted to work with kids one on one,” Pedretti said of her decision to start her own business. “I was ready to pursue a new opportunity in supporting children.”

She was an autism teacher in the Holmen School District for nearly 18 years, and for the Chileda Institute for five years. She also worked with families in La Crosse, Vernon and Crawford counties in the Wisconsin Birth to 3 special education program for three years.

For more information, call Pedretti at 608-385-4708.