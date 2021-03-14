WATCH NOW: The Second Showing is about to mark 39 years in business

Many other apparel stores have closed during its nearly four decades.
But The Second Showing will celebrate 39 years in business in May, including 34 years at its current location at 1400 West Ave. S. on the South Side of La Crosse.
“We are a ladies’ apparel and accessories boutique featuring ‘up-to-date’ clothing, handbags, jewelry, scarves and footwear, both on consignment and new,” said Ahna Clason, who started the business in May 1982 at 2037 George St. with family friend Hale Evans. About three years later, she purchased Evans’ interest in the business. She’s been the sole owner ever since.
“Hale supplied the house and I ran the business,” Clason said of the store’s first few years. “Resale shops were just up and coming and seemed a benefit to everyone. Three years later, Hale got married and we bought him out and moved (the business) to a house that was local business zoned a couple blocks north of our current location.
“We were there for two years and then purchased our current building at 1400 West Ave. S., and have been there for 34 years,” Clason said. “It was built around 1921 and I love all of the stories that come with it. I have men who stop in recalling getting their first Schwinn bike in the back of the shop, and women remember the pet shop in the front with the owner’s monkey always in the window.”
Clason said she and her son, Sam, painted the gold building two years ago with a “fresh, updated” coral color and have received lots of compliments about the new look from friends and neighbors.
Clason’s sister, Lori, started working at The Second Showing in 1995 when Clason was pregnant, to help and give her some time off for a few months. “She and I both have fashion merchandising degrees from Lothian College in Minneapolis,” Clason said.
“Fast forward 25 awesome years of working with my sister, expanding the business, having seasonal Girls Night Out events, doing charity fashion shows, and having many of our clients and customers becoming close friends over the years,” Clason said.
Lori left the business in the fall of 2019 to work for Logistics Health Inc., getting full-time work with good benefits, Clason said. “So I am now back running it solo again and realize the best part is that I still love what I do. And I have a very supportive husband of 42 years who lets me do my own thing.”
Her husband, Tim Clason, is co-owner of Clason Buick GMC, a family-owned automobile dealership that began in 1968.
Each year for the past dozen years, Clason and her sisters Lori and Marianne have traveled to Dallas, Texas, for what she describes as a “fun working sisters get-away.”
“For the past 12 years we have gone to the Dallas market to bring back special fun accessories and jewelry to complement and finish the look of all the outfits we put together throughout the shop,” she said.
The Second Showing has reduced its hours in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Clason said. Store hours through April are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“I am looking forward to this next year and hopefully many more once COVID quiets down and we can get back to business as usual,” Clason said.
Clason asks that customers wear a face mask while they’re inside The Second Showing. “And I have sanitizer throughout the shop,” she said.
“It’s very easy to social distance in the shop since there are two floors with many nooks and crannies to explore,” Clason said. “First-time customers are always surprised by how big the store is.”
She said she has enjoyed hearing customer comments such as “It’s like shopping in my sister’s closet” and “I love the prIces and how you put outfits together.”
Many of the store’s customers live in the Tri-State Area and come to La Crosse for day trips to the hospitals or big-box stores, or for weekend vacations. “I have regulars who stop in from all over who come to La Crosse every year for the festivals and Rotary Lights and always stop and shop,” Clason said.