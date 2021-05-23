WATCH NOW: The Sweet Shop celebrates 100 years in business on Thursday

One of La Crosse’s best-known and sweetest businesses will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Thursday.
The Sweet Shop candy and ice cream store at 1113 Caledonia St. on the city’s North Side will mark its centennial with promotions and souvenir apparel.
Thursday’s celebration will feature $1 ice cream cones all day and $1 one-topping sundaes from noon to 3 p.m. Souvenir T-shirts and hats will be for sale and there will be drawings for prizes.
“It’s a landmark in La Crosse in a lot of ways,” owner Bill Espe said, reflecting on the history of the business that was started by his great-uncle, Cecil Allen, and Jim Howard.
Espe, who is 65, has been sole owner since buying out his brother Jim’s interest in the business about five years ago, and still works there part time. Their parents, the late Earl and Mary Espe, owned the business for many years.
Bill Espe’s daughter, Susan Diersen, and her husband Marty Diersen will become The Sweet Shop’s owners after Espe retires. Susan has another job elsewhere. Marty has worked at The Sweet Shop for about seven years.
Warren G. Harding was president of the United States and the Great Depression and World War II were yet to come, when The Sweet Shop opened in 1921 in part of the Doerflinger department store building in downtown La Crosse. It moved to its current location in 1922.
Bill Espe said The Sweet Shop has lasted for a century “because we make a high-quality product, and have a great location and a very loyal clientele.”
“During the holidays, when people (who were raised in La Crosse but now live elsewhere) come home, they say they have to make two stops before they can go home,” Marty Diersen said.
One is The Sweet Shop, and the other is Coney Island Hot Dogs, Espe said.
The Sweet Shop makes about 150 kinds of candy and has about 125 kinds for sale at a time. It makes about 45 kinds of ice cream and has 17 available at a time in its dipping cabinet, Diersen said.
“Some are seasonal, like pumpkin ice cream and cinnamon ice cream in the fall,” Diersen said. “In June, we’ll make strawberry ice cream with real strawberries.”
The Sweet Shop also makes ice cream toppings, Diersen said, such as hot fudge, caramel, chocolate syrup and fruit toppings such as pineapple, cherry, raspberry and blueberry.
“The nuts that go on the sundaes are roasted here,” Diersen said, and include peanuts, cashews and pecans.
The Sweet Shop also has eight kinds of soda pop on tap at its soda fountain, including Coca-Cola and seven kinds made on the premises.
Ice cream is the shop’s biggest seller in the warmer months, but sales of hand-dipped Sweet Shop chocolates dominate the rest of the year. The Christmas season is the busiest time of the year for candy sales, followed by the Easter and Valentine’s Day seasons.
The shop has a half-dozen full-time employees and a half-dozen part-time employees.
They still cook candy in the same way the original owners did, using century-old copper kettles.
While chocolates account for most of the candy that The Sweet Shop makes, it continues to make large anise suckers. “It’s our oldest unchanged recipe,” and dates back to the 1920s, Diersen said of anise suckers.
The store’s blue wood booths were built in the early 1940s. For many years, students gathered in them after school to visit over pop or ice cream cones, shakes or sundaes.
The Sweet Shop still sells lots of pop, candy and ice cream to students after school, but most of it is to go.