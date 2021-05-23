WATCH NOW: The Sweet Shop celebrates 100 years in business on Thursday

Bill Espe said The Sweet Shop has lasted for a century “because we make a high-quality product, and have a great location and a very loyal clientele.”

“During the holidays, when people (who were raised in La Crosse but now live elsewhere) come home, they say they have to make two stops before they can go home,” Marty Diersen said.

One is The Sweet Shop, and the other is Coney Island Hot Dogs, Espe said.

The Sweet Shop makes about 150 kinds of candy and has about 125 kinds for sale at a time. It makes about 45 kinds of ice cream and has 17 available at a time in its dipping cabinet, Diersen said.

“Some are seasonal, like pumpkin ice cream and cinnamon ice cream in the fall,” Diersen said. “In June, we’ll make strawberry ice cream with real strawberries.”

The Sweet Shop also makes ice cream toppings, Diersen said, such as hot fudge, caramel, chocolate syrup and fruit toppings such as pineapple, cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

“The nuts that go on the sundaes are roasted here,” Diersen said, and include peanuts, cashews and pecans.

The Sweet Shop also has eight kinds of soda pop on tap at its soda fountain, including Coca-Cola and seven kinds made on the premises.