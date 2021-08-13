Watch now: Wisconsin Dells is home to country's largest outdoor waterpark

Situated in the midst of the Waterpark Capital of the World is the largest outdoor waterpark in Wisconsin Dells and the nation.

Noah's Ark Waterpark has 56 slides, two wave pools and two lazy rivers taking up “70 sprawling acres,” which is the reason the waterpark on Wisconsin Dells Parkway has been granted the title as America's Largest Waterpark, according to Katelyn Bartz, marketing and sales manager.

It was the first waterpark to have a looping body slide and a water roller coaster. Popular attractions include water roller coaster Black Anaconda as well as Point of No Return, Scorpions Tail and Time Warp, Bartz said. The Endless River, one of the lazy rivers at the park, takes about 10 minutes to complete. There are also areas for toddlers to play.

“Noah’s Ark really is a park for all ages and we pride ourselves on that,” Bartz said.

According to Bartz, the waterpark opened in 1979 by the Waterman family. During the parks beginning days, the park only had bumper boats and go karts. The family owned the waterpark until 1994, when the Gantz family purchased the waterpark. The Gantz family expanded the waterpark to include the “octo explorer portion of the park,” like water guns and a soft slide, Bartz said.