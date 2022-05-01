WATCH NOW: WNB Financial’s new, larger Holmen office opens Monday

HOLMEN — After outgrowing the original location, WNB Financial’s new, larger Holmen office will open Monday at 1506 Cole Court, along Hwy. 35 and across from Pizza Corral restaurant.

The new building replaces a smaller location, Suite 104 at 501 Empire St. in Holmen, that began in 2018 as a loan production office for the Winona, Minn.-based bank. The Holmen office initially offered commercial and mortgage lending services, and became a full-service bank office in June 2021.

The Holmen office is headed by Community President David Justus, who joined WNB Financial at its Holmen location in 2018 and has 28 years of banking experience. His father, Ron Justus, worked at the Winona bank as a loan officer in the early 1970s.

A grand opening celebration will be held at the new Holmen location on June 14, Justus said.

With its larger facility at the southwest corner of Hale Drive and Holmen Drive, the number of people employed at the Holmen office should increase from the current four to 10 by the end of this summer, Justus said.

Built by Hoeft Builders of Altoona, Wis., the new Holmen office has a large lobby and two drive-thru lanes plus a lane for an ATM machine.

The office offers a full range of personal, mortgage and business banking services, as well as retirement planning, wealth management and financial advising.

“I don’t think there’s a better location in Holmen,” Justus said of the new building. “It’s an incredible location as far as traffic counts.”

The building is near a newer commercial area with businesses such as a Kwik Trip and Festival Foods and it’s also near a residential area, he noted. “And there will be some commercial growth behind us at some point,” Justus said.

“It was always the ultimate goal of the leadership team at the bank” to have a new, larger Holmen office, Justus said. “And I think the amount of growth we experienced at such a rapid pace pushed this ahead by probably two to three years. We luckily came across a great piece of land here on a hot corner. And here we are opening up.”

Customers of the Holmen office live throughout the Coulee Region, Justus said.

