SPARTA, Wis. — Forty-seven years after he started the business in his father’s hardware store, Mike Haas and his wife, Julie, have started a going-out-of-business sale at Mike’s TV, Appliance & Furniture at 119 S. Water St. in downtown Sparta.

The sale started Aug. 13 and will continue “until the inventory is depleted,” said the couple’s son, Henry Haas, who with his wife, Stephanie, helps his parents operate the business. The store is expected to close by the end of the year.

After the retail part of the business closes, it will remain in the appliance repair business. “The whole goal is to take care of our customers with the products that we’ve sold to them,” Henry Haas said of appliance repairs. But because appliance sales are coming to an end, the appliance repair business eventually will slow down, he said.

“We’re going to miss it,” Mike Haas said of closing the retail store part of the business. “But let’s face it, when you’re 72 (as he is), you’ve got to slow down.” He has been working 60 to 70 hours a week, and he and his wife both have had health issues.

Mike’s TV, Appliance & Furniture quit selling TVs about five years ago, Mike Haas said. “People started throwing away TVs when they broke down, rather than having them repaired,” he explained.

