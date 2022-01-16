Western Wisconsin WDB to help workers who lost jobs in pandemic

The Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board will begin accepting applications Monday, Jan. 17, for its new Worker Advancement Initiative (WAI).

The initiative will serve those whose previous employment has not come back since the pandemic, as well as those who were not attached to or were not successful in the labor market prior to the pandemic, by offering subsidized employment and skills training opportunities with local employers.

The Western Wisconsin WDB was awarded $1.5 million to serve 150 participants in Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Grant funds will provide paid work experience opportunities, hard and soft skills training in in-demand jobs, on-the-job training opportunities, and enhanced supportive services, including childcare, housing, transportation, and worker stipends.

“We are so grateful to have this opportunity to serve more individuals in our communities through these dollars,” said Melisa Myers, Western Wisconsin WDB executive director. “So many have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and we are excited to help knock down any barriers we can by serving those who need some additional support getting back into the workforce.”

Anyone interested in applying to WAI can visit www.westernwdb.org/wai and click on Application. For more information on the program, contact Ashley Alderman, WAI Specialist, at (608) 386-1696 or aldermana@westernwdb.org.

The Western Wisconsin WDB was one of 11 regions in Wisconsin to receive part of $20 million in grant funds that will serve 2,300 Wisconsinites. The grant dollars are part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

