Westview Inn’s owners mark 20 years of running the supper club

WESTVIEW INN

WHAT: A supper club owned by Tim and Diane Groth and their friend, Scott Klos, since May 2001.

WHERE: 174 S. Leonard St. in downtown West Salem.

HOURS: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

MORE INFO: Call the Westview Inn at 608-786-1336 or visit its Facebook page.