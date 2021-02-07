Westview Inn’s owners mark 20 years of running the supper club

WEST SALEM — In May, Tim and Diane Groth and their friend Scott Klos will mark 20 years as owners of the Westview Inn supper club in downtown West Salem, long known for its steaks, prime rib, salad bar, Friday fish fry, homemade soups and Old Fashioned cocktails.
“We are planning an anniversary celebration, but haven’t gone over all of the details as of yet,” Diane said.
George and Margaret Bahr opened the restaurant in a former farm implement store in 1976, while already operating their Ridgeview Inn supper club on St. Joseph Ridge. The Bahrs later sold the West Salem eatery to Bob and Donna Niedfeldt, who sold it to the current owners in May 2001.
The Groths and Klos came to know each other while working for the Bahrs at the Ridgeview Inn.
“Lots of our recipes and the way we do things are from them,” Diane said of the Bahrs.
The coronavirus pandemic has made the past year a challenging one for all restaurants.
“COVID has not been good for any restaurant or bar, but we have all gone out of the box to think of ways to stay open,” Diane said. “Our carry-out business has been phenomenal. And perfecting curbside (service) has been good for those that are COVID-cautious.
“We had never done (curbside service) before,” Diane said. “It was a major mess when we started it, with people going to different places to get their food.” But curbside service now is working well at the Westview Inn, she said.
“Our dine-in customers are slowly coming back in,” Diane said. “Thank you to all who have come for dinner in any of these ways.”
Diane said the Westview Inn is taking many coronavirus precautions, such as keeping tables 6 feet apart, lots of sanitizing and keeping sanitizer available at many locations within the supper club. “Masks are worn by all employees, and we ask all customers to enter with masks,” she said. “Masks and gloves are available for free if anyone needs them,” she said.
“At this time the salad bar is not recommended by the health department, so we offer homemade soup, assorted salads and Linda’s Bakery rolls included with each entree ordered,” Diane said. “As soon as the COVID crisis is over, the salad bar will hopefully be back.”
Some of the supper club’s most popular menu items include steaks, prime rib, barbecue ribs, batter-fried chicken, frog legs, fish, cheese curds and liver with onions and bacon.
The Westview Inn will serve Valentine’s specials next Saturday and Sunday (which is Valentine’s Day).
Most of the supper club’s customers live within about 25 miles of West Salem, Diane said.
Her husband, Tim, is bartender and chef and does all of the supper club’s ordering. Scott Klos is the main chef and runs the kitchen. “I can be seen hostessing, waitressing, bartending, in the office doing paperwork, or cooking breakfast on Sundays,” Diane said.
The supper club typically has 20 to 30 employees. The Groths’ children, Audra and Trevor, have worked there ever since the Groths and Klos bought the business. “They both have their own jobs now, but both continue to work for us,” Diane said. Many other relatives and friends also have worked at the Westview Inn.
“Meeting our customers and serving them is what keeps us going,” Diane said. “All three of us have made friends for life by being the owners of the Westview Inn.”
Tim said he most enjoys “The people and the camaraderie, and making sure that they are well-fed.”