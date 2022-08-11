Whirlpool Corp. buying Mount Pleasant-based InSinkErator for $3 billion

MOUNT PLEASANT — InSinkerator is being sold to Whirlpool Corp. for $3 billion.

Whirlpool Corp. on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Emerson Electric Co., the Fortune 500 company that became the parent company of InSinkErator in 1968.

InSinkErator, founded in Racine, is the world’s largest manufacturer of food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers for home and commercial use.

The $3 billion deal is all-cash, the companies said. InSinkErator will maintain its Mount Pleasant headquarters, constructed in 2017 and 2018.

InSinkErator is headquartered in Mount Pleasant and has delivered food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers for home and commercial use for almost 100 years. The world’s first food waste disposal unit was invented in 1927 by John Hammes in his basement workshop in Racine.

InSinkErator was established in 1938 and now holds a greater than 70% share in the food waste disposal industry. On a full-year basis, ending Sept. 30, Whirlpool said InSinkErator is expected to generate sales of about $650 million.

InSinkErator has established an international presence that reaches nearly 80 countries, with subsidiaries in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

“We are excited for the unique opportunity to add InSinkErator to our portfolio of leading brands. The acquisition is a clear accelerator of our ongoing portfolio transformation and aligned with our stated goals of investing in high-growth and high-margin businesses and Win Americas,” Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corp., said in a news release. “InSinkErator is not only an iconic brand with a reputation for the highest quality and performance, but also a business that is purpose-driven and shares our vision of improving life at home. We look forward to capitalizing on the significant growth opportunities we see for this business.”

Following the close of the transaction, InSinkErator is expected to operate as a separate business as part of Whirlpool’s North America Region.

“As part of Whirlpool Corporation, I am confident InSinkErator will continue to deliver innovative products and strong business results for our customers, employees and other stakeholders,” InSinkErator President Joe Dillon said in a statement to The Journal Times.

Whirlpool plans to initially fund the acquisition through available liquidity, with new debt put in place at a later date. The acquisition, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is subject to customary closing conditions that include regulatory approvals. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“I am excited that Emerson has entered into an agreement to sell InSinkErator to Whirlpool Corporation,” Dillon stated. “The transaction builds on InSinkErator’s rich history as the world’s largest manufacturer of food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers for home and commercial use, and I look forward to the next chapter.”

Q&A In an email, The Journal Times asked InSinkErator: "How is the local workforce affected, if at all?" InSinkErator President Joe Dillon replied: "The contributions and exceptional commitment of our employees have made InSinkErator what it is today, presenting the company with a great opportunity. With the support of Whirlpool Corporation, InSinkErator will continue to ensure an engaging workplace experience for our employees, and drive positive impact for our communities and all other stakeholders."

InSinkErator employees made the company what it is today, Dillon said.

