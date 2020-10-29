 Skip to main content
Wichelt Imports featured in cross stitch magazine
STODDARD -- Wichelt Imports Inc., a rural Stoddard business that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is featured in a story in the December issue of Just CrossStitch magazine.

Aimee Wichelt owns the business at N162 State Hwy. 35 between La Crosse and Stoddard. It is a leading wholesale distributor of needlecraft products to retail stores in many nations. Wichelt bought the business in 2007 from her parents, Joyce and Ray Wichelt, who had started it in 1970. For more information, visit www.wichelt.com.

