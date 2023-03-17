Wilderness Resort is adding more luxurious lodging, this time with facilities large enough to hold multiple families that could bring back childhood memories.

The Dells area lodging attraction is constructing Treehouse Cabins, which are eight new, large cabins in a wooded area between Sundara Inn and Spa and Wild Rock Golf Club (both owned by Wilderness) that can lodge a maximum of 22 people. Each cabin will be built on a sloped surface and feature a bedroom modeled like a treehouse.

“We’ve had this little parcel of land tucked in the woods down by what we refer to as “Cabin Land” for years,” said Joe Eck, the resort’s chief operating officer. “We’re excited to really bring upper-level luxury cabins with a treehouse feel and treehouse component to the woods down there. It’s going to provide a really unique experience for our guests.”

Eck added that the resort hopes to have the cabins ready by fall of this year. Waterpark access will be included for anyone who stays at the Treehouse Cabins.

The Wilderness website asks: “Have you always dreamed of staying overnight in a treehouse?” to drive home the feel of the upcoming wooded area cabins, which will all be nearly 4,000 square feet. Each cabin will have three levels with balconies on the upper two.

“It’s going to have a pond out front,” said Eck of the area in which the cabins are being built. “It’s unique because these cabins are luxury cabins. They’re perfect for families, but they’re also perfect for golf getaways and things like that. All the guys and girls can come play our Wild Rock Golf Course.”

Prospective golfers can practice near the cabins, as a synthetic putting green is set to be installed near the pond in front of them.

Inside the cabins will be five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a “great room” on the main level. A recreation room, kitchen with island seating, and the “treehouse unit” will also be featured. The “treehouse unit” will have two twin bunk bed sets, a lounge space, and a 55-inch television. Eck said a few of the eccentric units will feature a view of Lake Delton (the lake).

“It’s got a sturdy foundation and will serve as a bedroom itself,” said Eck of the unique room. “The pole (which supports the area) will be themed out like a tree, but it’s not actually a tree.”

Other amenities set to be fitted in the cabins include two 65-inch TVs each in the “great room” and rec room, which will also each have a queen sleeper sofa. All of the bedrooms will have a 55-inch TV. Two of the bedrooms will have a king bed and private bathroom. One will have a single queen bed and the other two will have two queen beds.

“They’re built for large groups, they’re built for entertaining, they’re built for families,” said Eck. “In today’s world, we’re really seeing that multigenerational travel where each generation of families is kind of going on vacation together. That’s what these units are built and are perfect for.”