Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona gets new investors and president as it eyes expansion

One of Dane County's largest craft breweries is about to get a whole lot bigger with new leadership and investors that come from the macro side of the beer industry.
Wisconsin Brewing Company announced Thursday that Paul Verdu, who recently left Molson Coors where he was vice president of Tenth and Blake and led the company’s craft beer division across the U.S., will become WBC's new president.
Verdu will replace Carl Nolen who helped found the brewery in 2013. However, Nolen will remain in a leadership role at the brewery and continue to serve on the company's board of directors.
The business plan includes seven new investors, one of whom is Jeff Hembrock, a former Miller Brewing Company and SABMiller executive, as WBC has plans to triple the size of its 21,000-square-foot facility in the Verona Technology Park. In 2021, the brewery made about 80,000 barrels of beer, hard seltzers, teas and non-alcoholic sodas. About 75% of that work was for seven other beverage companies, including Pabst. A 50,000 to 60,000 square-foot expansion would allow WBC to grow its contract work and its own line of beers that include Badger Club and brands from Lake Louie Brewing Co, which it purchased in 2019.
"This is additional investors coming in. There's nothing hostile about this," Verdu said. "Carl is stepping down but he will stay with us working with me side by side to get this thing growing at an even faster rate."
The growth plans over the next five years include a goal of over 200,000 barrels of production a year, expanding the outdoor beer garden around a pond to accommodate up to 4,000 people and installing an innovation brewery that can make five barrels at a time at Wisconsin Brewing Company Field in Oconomowoc. The new 2,500-seat stadium, scheduled to open on May 20, is the home of the Lake Country Dockhounds, a team that plays in the American Association of Professional Baseball and is affiliated with Major League Baseball. WBC purchased the naming rights to the stadium as a way to expand its brand, Nolen said.
The new investors came after searching for the past several months for ways to finance expansion at the Verona brewery which has a brewhouse that has the potential to make 1,000 barrels a day. Much of the expansion would be used for fermentation tanks and warehousing.
"We just couldn't pass on the opportunity to recruit (Verdu) to come in and take us to the next level," Nolen said. "He's just so well known and so respected."
Verdu, who lives in Delafield and grew up in northern California, held brand manager positions with Spectrum Brands, SC Johnson and Nestle early on his career before joining Miller Brewing Co. in 2005 as its director of marketing. In 2007 Verdu became the vice president of brand marketing for Constellation Brand's beer division where he ran a $40 million marketing budget for brands that included Modelo before going to South Africa to join SABMiller and oversee marketing there for Peroni, MGD and Grolsch, according to Verdu's LinkedIn profile.
He later became president of SABMiller's Canada division before joining Tenth & Blake as vice president of sales and marketing and then moving to lead the division, which includes brands like Atwater Brewery, Hop Valley Brewing Co. and Wisconsin-based Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.
The other investors include Hembrock, who has 39 years of beer industry experience and recently completed the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. Jim Rowe brings over 40 years of investment, acquisition and management experience across multiple industries while the other investors are Derek Deubel, CEO of ProBrew/TechniBlend; Rob Medved, CEO of Cannella Media Group and Mark and Karen Stralow, members of a family farm group from Morrison, Illinois.
Christopher Rebholz, who has been a partner and board member of WBC since its inception in 2013, has also increased his stake in the company and will serve as chairman of the board.
“The WBC team is fantastic and we’ve built a world class facility capable of not only growing our craft brands, but one that has established and significantly grown our contract manufacturing business across multiple beverage platforms,” Rebholz said in a press release. “To have someone of Paul’s background and leadership ability is a game changer for the team and business.”
Wisconsin Brewing Company opened the doors to its $11 million facility with much fanfare in 2013 as the craft beer boom was continuing its rise. Nolen had tried to buy Capital Brewery in Middleton where he had served as president but when that deal fell through, he helped form an investment group to build a new brewery in Verona. The business plan called for producing its own brands with the help of former Capital brewmaster Kirby Nelson and ultimately growing production to 250,000 barrels a year.
But as more breweries opened and began competing for tap handles and cooler space at bars and shelf space at liquor and grocery stores, WBC began to take on work from other beverage companies who wanted to produce products without investing in manufacturing and warehousing space. WBC's strategy to grow its contract work mimics that of Octopi Brewing Co. in Waunakee, which opened its brewery in 2015 with hopes of producing 50,000 barrels a year.
In October, Octopi broke ground on a $72 million, 300,000-square-foot expansion project in the Waunakee Business Park that is designed to push production to 1 million barrels a year, the vast majority of it contract work from other companies.
The industry is further challenged by beer drinkers who are no longer loyal to a single brand or even style. However, that same fickleness combined with the growth of canned cocktails and hard seltzers has created more business for companies like Octopi and WBC, who are both centrally located in the country which saves on shipping costs.
"I think there's an opportunity for all of us to co-exist and grow," Verdu said of other breweries doing contract work. "I'm not entering this with any kind of false notion that we just flip a switch and get crankin. We have some work to do."
Construction of the Brewing Experience building at Old World Wisconsin near Eagle is underway. The building will serve as an educational and event center and be home to a brewery. Wittnebel's Tavern, seen at left in this rendering, will be moved later this year to the site from Old Ashippun, where the family-owned tavern was founded in 1906.
An interior view of the Brewing Experience building under construction at Old World Wisconsin. The facility will be open for visitors to taste beer and learn about historic brewing processes, and will also be available for private events.
Frank and Fanny Wittnebel founded their tavern in 1906 along what is now Highway 67 in Old Ashippun. They are seen here in this photo from the 1940s holding their grandson, Jim Wittnebel, next to a stack of wooden beer crates from the Lithia Beer Co. in West Bend.
Jim Draeger, far right, an architectural historian with the Wisconsin Historical Society, sits Monday at the bar of Wittnebel's Tavern and speaks with family members about the business that was founded in 1906. The tavern, attached to the Wittnebel home along Highway 67 in Old Ashippun, closed in 1987 but has been preserved for the past 30 years. Last week the fixtures, including the stools, were removed and donated to the Historical Society.
Workers from the Wisconsin Historical Society move the front bar from Wittnebel's Tavern in Old Ashippun to a moving truck in 2017 to be placed in storage after being donated by the Wittnebel family. The building itself will be moved to Old World Wisconsin to re-create a 1930s-era roadside tavern.
Workers from the Wisconsin Historical Society, including Joe Kapler, right, curator of cultural history, move a portion of the back bar from Wittnebel's Tavern in Old Ashippun on to a truck. The Historical Society would like to put the bar fixtures back in service but has not yet formulated a plan for the historic pieces that also include 10 bar stools, the front bar and a walk-in wooden beer cooler.
An old dartball score sheet was discovered during the removal of a bar from the historic Wittnebel's Tavern in Old Ashippun. The tavern was a regular spot for dartball teams from throughout the area with games played in an upstairs hall.
Tom Wittnebel, a third generation member of the family-owned Wittnebel's Tavern in Old Ashippun, walks past an antique cash register, which, along with the former business' historic bar, was donated to the Wisconsin Historical Society in 2017.
Tom Wittnebel, right, a third generation member of the family-owned Wittnebel's Tavern in Old Ashippun, watches as workers remove a portion of the historic bar which the family donated to the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Barb Lund, of the third generation of the family-owned Wittnebel's Tavern in Old Ashippun, spends a few final moments in 2017 just prior to the bar being removed from the tavern building. The roadside tavern was founded by her grandparents in 1906, has been closed since 1987 but will reopen, likely in 2022, at Old World Wisconsin.
This has been an emotional year for Barb Lund, who lost her mother and a sister. Last week, fixtures from the tavern that has been in the family since 1906 and attached to the family home, were donated to the Wisconsin Historical Society. But she is pleased that the fixtures could someday be part of an exhibit and enjoyed by others for years to come.
Members of the family-owned Wittnebel's Tavern in Old Ashippun, gather in the kitchen of the home which is attached to the tavern, right. Lorraine Wittnebel, who ran the bar with her husband, Roy, from the 1940s until it closed in 1987, died in February. The home, a gathering place for the Wittnebel family for over 100 years, is for sale along with the bar space.
Tom Wittnebel, a third generation member of the family-owned Wittnebel's Tavern in Old Ashippun, Wis. watches as workers with the Wisconsin Historical Society remove a portion of the historic bar which the family donated Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Carl Nolen, seen here in 2019, was among the co-founders in 2013 of Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. Nolen is stepping down as the company's president but will remain in leadership roles as a new president and new team of investors will try to further grow the brewery, which produced 80,000 barrels of product in 2021.
Kirby Nelson, right, was the longtime brewmaster at Capital Brewery in Middleton before joining Carl Nolen at Wisconsin Brewing Co. in Verona in 2013. Nelson and Nolen will both remain with the company after it was announced Thursday that there will be a new investor group and a new president for the business.