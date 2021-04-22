Wisconsin Dells area resorts, businesses expect travel boom this summer

For Paul Bunyan’s it was learning how to do more with less. The business faced staffing shortages with the J-1 visa student program suspension and competing with expanded unemployment benefits last year. Paul Bunyan’s went to serving only breakfast and closed for lunch and dinner.

With the same staffing challenges expected this year, it was a lesson the business learned that carries over into this summer.

“Now we know we can get through the day no matter how many staff we have,” Frank said. “Some days are harder than others, but we get through it and we are blessed with the crew we have now and we are actively hiring trying to get as many people in here as we can.”

Paul Bunyan’s opened for the season March 3 and is closed on Wednesdays. The restaurant is still serving only breakfast but not lunch and dinner. Frank is hoping the restaurant will serve those meals this summer depending on staffing. She said the lumberjack shows, which were cancelled last year due to COVID-19, might come back this summer depending if performers are available.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown many challenges and some businesses were lost, Kaminski-Sigmud is confident the Dells area will thrive post pandemic.