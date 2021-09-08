Wisconsin Dells businesses work to overcome summer staffing shortages

Eck said the resort stepped up its advertising efforts to promote its job openings and incentives, like its sign on bonus and referral bonus. It's something Eck said the resort hadn't done in years past. He believes those recruitment efforts were successful.

Eck said the Wilderness Resort has 1,100 current staff out of 1,400 open positions. He said the shortage isn't enough to make any major adjustments to operations. It has required the resort “get creative” in efficiency, meaning cleaning rooms or moving lines at the buffet quicker, encouraging guests to order take out ahead of time and guest services having customers information to make the check-in process go faster.

Eck expects the waterpark will still be in a hiring mode after the summer months but he believes it will be less stressful since the outdoor waterpark and other outdoor amenities will close for the season.

J-1 student shortage

A lack of J-1 visa students this summer forced employers to rely more on the local workforce to fill needed positions.