Wisconsin mink production hits 51-year low amid COVID-19, inventory glut

As Wisconsin’s mink production fell to its lowest level in more than half a century, animal rights activists want to shut down the remaining fur farms, which they say could spawn new variants of the COVID-19 virus.

But others say the state’s oldest industry is poised for a rebound.

Wisconsin’s mink production fell by more than half last year to the lowest level in more than 50 years, according to numbers released last week.

The state’s ranchers produced 403,540 mink pelts in 2020, down from 1.02 million the previous year and less than a third the number in 2015, according to US. Department of Agriculture estimates released last week.

That’s the lowest number and biggest single-year drop on record based on data going back to 1969.

Once home to more than 500 mink ranches, Wisconsin had 67 operating as recently as the last USDA census in 2017. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says just 19 are still in business.

Wisconsin remained the nation’s top mink producer but contributed just 29% of the nation’s total, down from 38% the previous year.