With new name, Viroqua-based Wonderstate Coffee owners anticipate continued growth

VIROQUA, Wis. — Fifteen years after Viroqua-based Kickapoo Coffee Roasters began, its three owners have renamed the business Wonderstate Coffee and plan for continued growth in sales and in the number of Wonderstate cafes. But they add that sales will be flat this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The business roasted its first batch of coffee under the new Wonderstate name on July 27.
Caleb Nicholes started Kickapoo Coffee in another, much smaller Viroqua location in 2005. The two other owners, T.J. and Denise Semanchin, joined the business in early 2006 after moving to Viroqua from Minneapolis, where T.J. had worked for Peace Coffee for seven years.
Since 2013, the growing business has been in the Food Enterprise Center at 1201 N. Main St., along Hwy. 14/61 in Viroqua. The center was created to foster growth of food-related businesses in the former NCR factory, which closed in 2009.
In April 2019, the owners announced their decision to change Kickapoo Coffee’s name. They said the Kickapoo Coffee name was chosen to honor the Kickapoo River Valley, where the business has its roots. But they also said that the Kickapoo tribes are a people and that by using the Kickapoo name, their coffee business had claimed a name that was never its to take.
They said they had apologized to the Kickapoo tribes, and that they planned to announce a new name in 2020.
The new Wonderstate name was announced June 11, and the coffee that’s been roasted since July 27 is in the new Wonderstate packaging.
“I love the new name,” Denise Semanchin said in an interview at the roastery. “I think it represents who we are in the sense of our commitment to staying in a place, of asking questions and being curious. And being open to learning.”
T.J. Semanchin said the name Wonderstate is open to interpretation. “It’s an invitation into joining us in this place of wonder,” in his view. “And an invitation into an experience that can be transcendent, and that’s how we approach our coffee. It’s an invitation into joining in something that can lift you up. It can bring you into a state of curiosity.”
A cicada — an insect that emerges from the soil and also is known for the humming noise it makes — is at the center of the new Wonderstate Coffee logo.
“It’s a sound that we feel” and also is somewhat mysterious, Nicholes said of the cicada. “I think it is a nice companion to the name Wonderstate, and this idea of moving with curiosity and with openness, and a certain sense of mystery.”
Kickapoo Coffee, and now Wonderstate, has been known for the quality of its coffees, and its commitment to sustainability and to the welfare of coffee farmers. In 2015, it became the first coffee roastery to be powered by an on-site solar system. And Wonderstate says it offers one of the highest minimum price guarantees to farmers in the industry.
Wonderstate’s coffee beans come from small-scale coffee growers who use organic and sustainable production methods.
Its sales and production have continued to grow, by an average of 10 to 15 percent a year. Last year, the company roasted about 340,000 pounds of coffee beans, up about 15 percent from 2018, T.J. Semanchin said.
“With COVID, we’re expecting to be flat this year,” Semanchin said of the outlook for Wonderstate sales and production. “We were up for the first quarter, but then COVID hit.”
Sales to cafes and restaurants are down as those businesses have had fewer customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Semanchin said. “But we also sell to a lot of grocery stores, and grocery is up,” he said. “Another place that’s up a lot is (sales on) our website. And we have some other e-commerce partners, So our e-commerce is up, grocery is up, cafe is down. With that mix, we’re flat.”
Wonderstate’s roastery has 17 employees and the business has “about 60 substantial accounts” with customers such as coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores, T.J. Semanchin said. Most of them are in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois, he said.
Wonderstate also has three coffee cafes — in Viroqua, Milwaukee and Bayfield — and plans to open a fourth, in Madison, by November. When the Madison location opens, the company will own two cafes outright and will have partners in the other two.
“I think so,” T.J. Semanchin said, when asked whether more Wonderstate coffee cafes will open in the coming years. “Opening a cafe in the middle of COVID has certainly been a stressful ordeal,” he added.
As to whether a Wonderstate coffee cafe might open someday in the greater La Crosse area, Nicholes said only “TBD,” meaning “to be determined.”
