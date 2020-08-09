With new name, Viroqua-based Wonderstate Coffee owners anticipate continued growth

The new Wonderstate name was announced June 11, and the coffee that’s been roasted since July 27 is in the new Wonderstate packaging.

“I love the new name,” Denise Semanchin said in an interview at the roastery. “I think it represents who we are in the sense of our commitment to staying in a place, of asking questions and being curious. And being open to learning.”

T.J. Semanchin said the name Wonderstate is open to interpretation. “It’s an invitation into joining us in this place of wonder,” in his view. “And an invitation into an experience that can be transcendent, and that’s how we approach our coffee. It’s an invitation into joining in something that can lift you up. It can bring you into a state of curiosity.”

A cicada — an insect that emerges from the soil and also is known for the humming noise it makes — is at the center of the new Wonderstate Coffee logo.

“It’s a sound that we feel” and also is somewhat mysterious, Nicholes said of the cicada. “I think it is a nice companion to the name Wonderstate, and this idea of moving with curiosity and with openness, and a certain sense of mystery.”