WNB Financial plans full-service Holmen office and new building

HOLMEN -- Winona-based WNB Financial said Monday its loan production office in Suite 104 at 501 Empire St. in Holmen will become a full-service office, which will move early next year to a building that will be constructed at the southwest corner of Hale Drive and Holmen Drive.
Since it opened in 2018, the Holmen office has offered commercial and mortgage lending services led by Community President Dave Justus, Vice President and Business Banking Officer Terry Crolius and Mortgage Officer Angela Czerwinski.
With the full-service transition and the addition of Universal Banker Lauren Wasko, the current office will be equipped to accept deposits and open new deposit accounts June 1.
Groundbreaking for the new full-service office building in Holmen is scheduled for July, and WNB Financial officials hope it will open in February. It will offer a full range of personal, mortgage and business banking services, as well as retirement planning, wealth management and financial advising.
The current location will close when the new one opens. For more information, visit www.wnbfinancial.com.
COLLECTION: Around the region in photo, video this week
Tim Kabat named executive director of LADCO
Watch Now: Central science teacher, Chad Wilkinson, reacts to recieving Gold Star Grant
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 39: Love at First Shot
Passing time on the pasture
Riding with the clouds
Kabat named LADCO president
Gold Star Grants
Gold Star Grants
Snining Star recognition
3 dead in Oneida Casino shooting
GOP press conference on southern border
Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class
May 7: Royall vs Bangor
May 7: Royall vs Bangor
May 7: Royall vs Bangor
May 6: Caledonia vs Aquinas
May 6: Caledonia vs Aquinas
2021 Excellence in Education Banquet
2021 Excellence in Education Banquet
2021 Excellence in Education Banquet
2021 Excellence in Education Students
Photos: WSHS Baseball vs Albert Lea
Phtotos: WSHS Baseball vs Albert Lea
Photos: WSHS Baseball vs Albert Lea
Winona track
Watch Now: Father Altman under fire for COVID protocols, vaccine misinformation