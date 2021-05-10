WNB Financial plans full-service Holmen office and new building

HOLMEN -- Winona-based WNB Financial said Monday its loan production office in Suite 104 at 501 Empire St. in Holmen will become a full-service office, which will move early next year to a building that will be constructed at the southwest corner of Hale Drive and Holmen Drive.

Since it opened in 2018, the Holmen office has offered commercial and mortgage lending services led by Community President Dave Justus, Vice President and Business Banking Officer Terry Crolius and Mortgage Officer Angela Czerwinski.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the full-service transition and the addition of Universal Banker Lauren Wasko, the current office will be equipped to accept deposits and open new deposit accounts June 1.

Groundbreaking for the new full-service office building in Holmen is scheduled for July, and WNB Financial officials hope it will open in February. It will offer a full range of personal, mortgage and business banking services, as well as retirement planning, wealth management and financial advising.

The current location will close when the new one opens. For more information, visit www.wnbfinancial.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0