Woodman's, Festival locations reducing hours amid COVID 19

In order to allow for extra cleaning and stocking time amid COVID-19, Festival Foods and Woodman's Food Market locations will no longer be open 24 hours.

Starting March 18, the Festival Foods La Crosse Village, Onalaska and Holmen stores will be operating from 5 a.m. to midnight. The Festival Copeland Avenue location will continue to be open regular hours, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"It is essential for us to continue to do business in a safe, clean environment with products that our communities need," said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO. "Closing overnight will allow our associates to stock shelves so that product is available for the next morning and make our clean stores even cleaner."

As Festival Foods stores will be freshly cleaned at the time of opening each morning, Skogen encourages elderly individuals or those with compromised immune systems to do their shopping between 5 to 7 a.m.

Woodman's in Onalaska as of now will open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The store is taking extensive cleanliness and sanitation precautions.

Updates to changes in hours or potential closures will be posted at www.festfoods.com and www.facebook.com/WoodmansFoodOnalaska.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

