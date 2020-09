Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

BANGOR, Wis. — Wyatt Bicycles, a bicycle manufacturer in Bangor, will represent Wisconsin in the fourth annual Made in America Product Showcase on Oct. 5 at the White House in Washington, D.C.

One business from each state has been invited to display their American-made products at the event. Owner Wyatt Hrudka, who started Wyatt Bicycles in 2011, said he plans to display two bicycles and a bicycle frame.