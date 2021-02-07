Yellen: Biden's plan could restore full employment by 2022

“We’re in a deep hole with respect to the job market and a long way to dig out,” Yellen said on CBS' “Face The Nation."

Citing a report from the Congressional Budget Office, Yellen said the unemployment rate could remain elevated for years to come and it could take until 2025 to get unemployment back to 4%. The jobless rate stood at a half-century low of 3.9% a year ago before the pandemic hit.

She said if Biden’s relief package is approved, the country could get back to full employment by next year.

“There’s absolutely no reason why we should suffer through a long, slow recovery,” Yellen said.

The Biden package has been criticized for setting the cutoff for $1,400 direct payments too high, allowing wealthier Americas to collect the payments. Yellen said the administration was willing to negotiate with lawmakers, but did not specify what that threshold should be.

Biden said in a CBS interview Friday that he believed his push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour from $7.25 probably would have to be removed in order to meet Senate rules on budget reconciliation.