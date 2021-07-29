Young Blood Beer Co. to build production brewery on South Stoughton Road

A downtown brewpub that opened in May 2020 amid the pandemic not only survived but is now hoping to expand the reach of its beer.
Young Blood Beer Co. has submitted plans with the city to remodel a nearly 7,000-square-foot industrial space on the Southeast Side that would house a production brewery.
The space at 1915 South Stoughton Road would not include a tasting room or beer garden but be used to produce beer for the brewpub at 112 King St. and to expand the company's retail presence. The facility would provide enough room for a future canning facility but for now a mobile canning system will continue to be used, said Tom Dufek, one of the brewpub's founders.
The $300,000 to $400,000 project will go before the Plan Commission later this month but Dufek is hopeful the operation can be up and running by sometime this fall.
"This was always in the plan but it's happened sooner than expected," Dufek said. "Our business model was very taproom oriented prior to (COVID-19) but once covid happened we had to shift focus."
That shift involved creating an outdoor seating area and selling canned products to go out of the King Street location. The company also pivoted to more distribution to retail accounts in Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Janesville, Beloit and the Fox Valley. A small amount is also distributed in the Twin Cities, Dufek said. The new facility will allow for the brewery to meet growing demand at the brewpub and open new markets around the state.
"We always thought this was something we could do but we never expected to do as much in cans in the first year as we have," Dufek said.
Planning for Young Blood Beer Co. had been in the works by Dufek and Billy DuPlanty since 2018 with the 2,000-square-foot tasting room that includes a kitchen and fermentation tanks opening in May 2020. On the second floor above Young Blood is a tasting room and event space for Plain Spoke Cocktail Co., a company founded in 2018 by Dufek and which distills its products in an industrial park in Sun Prairie.
The brewpub is in a historic building that most recently was a coffee shop, is less than a block from Capitol Square and across the street from the Majestic Theatre. The Young Blood name was derived after watching the movie "Young Guns," but modified to reflect Madison and specifically King Street, one of the city's earliest collections of businesses.
"We really liked the idea of young blood, invigoration and really bringing something new to the city," DuPlanty said in 2020. "We talked about holding back (and not opening) but right now things are really grim and people need something uplifting. If we're able to weather all of the things that are going on, I mean, we'll be well-situated and be stronger going forward."
The new facility is located in a 6,972-square-foot steel industrial building with concrete flooring and is equipped with an appropriate electrical system and drains, both key for a brewery. About 2,000 square feet would be used to house a brewing system purchased used from a Portland brewer and that can make 10 barrels per batch. Three 20 barrel fermentation tanks would also be installed and would give the brewery the ability to produce up to 5,000 barrels a year, about five times that produced in its first year, Dufek said.
The facility would also streamline processes for Dufek's company, which is using the Hop Hause in Fitchburg to produce its wart before it is transferred to King Street where the brewing process is completed before it is canned or served by the glass in the taproom. The remaining 4,972 square-feet of the production brewery facility would be used for storage but also have the ability to hold up to 11 more tanks.
"For us, we really like the size that this allows us to get to," Dufek said.