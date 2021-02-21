Yummy food prompts new La Crosse restaurant’s name

A dream came true when Yummi’s Cuisine opened Jan. 19 in the former MC Cuisine restaurant at 1908 Campbell Road in La Crosse.
Zong Lor and his wife, Yang Mee Thao, bought the business on Jan. 1 and renamed it. MC Cuisine had opened last April.
The new restaurant offers a mix of Hmong and Thai cuisine, Lor said. He and his wife are Hmong.
Lor was born in Minnesota and grew up in Michigan, where he worked in a Chinese restaurant. Thao was raised in Thailand, where her parents had a food stand, and came to the U.S. in 2006.
Lor and Thao have been married for nine years and have lived in La Crosse for eight years.
“My wife’s dream has always been to have a restaurant and be her own boss,” Lor said. “She loves cooking.” Both of them cook at Yummi’s Cuisine, where they have four employees.
“I enjoy cooking from my heart and my mind, to serve customers who enjoy my foods,” Thao said of operating the restaurant.
“And I enjoy being there to support my wife achieving her dream, and seeing people enjoy our foods,” Lor said.
Lor said he and his wife chose the Yummi’s Cuisine name for two reasons. For one, people who had tried her food said it’s yummy, he said. “The second reason is when people say her name, Yang Mee, it sounds like yummy, too.”
Some of the most popular menu items at Yummi’s Cuisine are pad Thai, red curry, green curry and Thai fried rice, he said.
The restaurant is offering inside dining and carry-outs, and delivery service is available through EatStreet.
“It’s been picking up,” Lor said of business at the new restaurant. “People are starting to notice us, and we are getting the word out” about the new business. “We’re starting to see new faces every day.”
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.