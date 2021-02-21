Yummy food prompts new La Crosse restaurant’s name

YUMMI’S CUISINE

WHAT: A restaurant that Zong Lor and his wife, Yang Mee Thao, bought Jan. 1 and renamed before opening it on Jan. 19. It offers a mix of Hmong and Thai cuisine.

WHERE: 1908 Campbell Road in La Crosse.

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.

MORE INFO: Call 608-519-1524 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.