Five nonconference matches in three days left the Tomah High School girls tennis team on the positive side of .500.
Coach Ben Bannan's team won three matches in a home quadrangular Wednesday at LaGrange Elementary School. Those victories were sandwiched by a 7-0 loss at Onalaska Luther Tuesday and 4-3 setback vs. West Salem at home Thursday.
The Timberwolves emerged from the busy stretch with a 5-2 dual record.
Bannan was happy to get three victories in front of the home crowd. Tomah defeated Portage 4-3, Mauston 7-0 and Baraboo 5-2, and the victory over Portage was especially satisfying since Tomah was missing several players due to leadership training at the high school.
"Many other players stepped up (against Portage)," Bannan said. "Against Mauston, Tomah had the players from leadership training back, and their experience showed."
Cadence Thompson, who replaced Lillie McMullen at number-one singles vs. Portage, went 3-0 on the day, along with Kendra Lene.
The pivotal match against Portage was number-two doubles, where Macy Arch and Sabin Steinhoff won a third-set tiebreaker to claim the victory for the Timberwolves.
Bannan said there were many close matches against Baraboo. He said Morgan Arch and Haley Bradley "played some of their best tennis to win a close first set ... before dominating a second set."
He said the match against West Salem also featured several close scores. Three of the four singles matches had a set decided by a score of 7-5 or 7-6.
The Timberwolves begin their Mississippi Valley Conference Tuesday, Aug. 28 at Sparta. They return home Thursday, Aug. 30 to host Holmen in an MVC match starting at 4:30 p.m. at LaGrange Elementary School.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.