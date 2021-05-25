Butler wants to impose will

“But I think at times you’ve got to go, myself especially. We get it. We understand.”

Among the reasons the Heat overcame a shaky start to the season and COVID-related absences to claim the No. 6 seed in the East was an equal-opportunity approach. Unlike the Bucks with Antetokounmpo (fifth in the NBA), the Heat did not have a Top 25 scorer. But Butler (10th) and Adebayo (30th) both finished in the Top 30 in assists.

“We rely a lot on our teammates, to get them the rock, as well,” Butler said after Monday night’s 132-98 loss at Fiserv Forum. “I don’t think we can get away from that. But maybe we’ve got to impose our will a little bit more, be a little bit more aggressive.”

While Adebayo came out more aggressive Monday than in Saturday’s 109-107 overtime loss, attempting three shots in the opening three minutes, all three were from at least seven feet, the average distance just over 11 feet. He missed all three, as the Heat fell to a 12-2 deficit, never within single digits the rest of the way.

“I started out the game aggressive, looking for shots,” Adebayo said. “Just need to continue doing that.”

Both Butler and Adebayo said what can’t follow is panic.